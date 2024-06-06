Highlights Packers believe depth & Love can lead them to success and are unphased by lack of a true number one WR.

Super Bowl-winning teams have succeeded without a number one receiver thanks to a strong defense.

Green Bay's strong offense, despite no elite WR, excelled in converting on third downs.

On the surface, the Green Bay Packers lack a true number one wide receiver, but the men in charge don’t appear concerned.

As head coach Matt LaFluer and quarterback Jordan Love put it (via The Athletic):

LaFleur: I personally don’t think it matters. Love: I think you don’t have to have a No. 1 receiver.

That naturally begs the question, are they right?

In reality, most Super Bowl winners roster elite offensive targets. However, there are examples of teams winning without them. The Packers clearly field a deep WR room, but do they have enough ammunition to back up their claims?

Let’s break down a couple of examples and if Green Bay can follow in their footsteps.

No Number One, No Problem?

Packers relying on depth and Love to take them to the promised land

If you look at the last 10 years of Super Bowl champions, the best examples of teams winning without true number-one targets are Tom Brady's New England Patriots, the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles, the 2013 Seattle Seahawks, and the 2012 Baltimore Ravens. The 2022 and 2023 Kansas City Chiefs didn't technically have a WR1, but they definitely had a go-to guy in tight end Travis Kelce.

The latter two boasted all-time great defenses that buoyed their opportunistic offenses. We’ll also skip comparing Love to Brady, which leaves the 2018 Eagles.

Zach Ertz counted as their leading receiver with 824 yards, followed by Alshon Jeffery (789) and Nelson Agholor (768). This past season, rookie Jayden Reed ranked first for the Packers with 793, closely followed by Romeo Doubs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last year, the Packers had four different WRs with 400+ yards (Doubs, Watson, Wicks, Reed). Only five teams have ever boasted more than that (5) in NFL history: the 1989 Dolphins, the 1990, 1992, and 1993 Houston Oilers (shout out to Warren Moon), and, surprisingly enough, the 2021 New York Jets led by rookie Zach Wilson.

It’s also worth noting that Christian Watson, who most resembles a true “WR1” missed eight games. Only the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and Patriots had leading receivers with fewer yards. Those teams finished 24th, 31st, and 28th in passing per game.

Packers 2023 WR Production Category Reed Doubs Wicks Watson Receptions 64 59 39 28 Yards 793 674 581 422 TDs 8 8 4 5 1st Downs 32 41 29 20 Yards/Rec. 12.4 11.4 14.9 15.1 Catch % 68.1 61.5 67.2 52.8 Success Rate 51.1 51.0 62.1 50.9 Rating w/ Targeted 117.9 97.3 115.7 71.4

Obviously, with a much better quarterback and one of the best play callers in the game, the Packers did just fine, ranking 12th. Green Bay remains confident in their offense, thanks to their ridiculously deep group of targets. As Reed bragged:

We’ve got so many guys in our room, man, you never know what could happen. Somebody could go for a hundred every week, in my opinion.

Love feels their lack of true number one actually serves as a strength rather than a potential weakness:

Play the play, go through my reads and find who’s open. Don’t try and force it because I feel like once you try and lock in on a guy and force it, not great things happen and then you might miss somebody who might be open on the play … play dependent, if there’s a certain guy I might want to look at matchup-wise and things like that, I’ll go to him, but I just like to play it out.

Often, the absence of an elite receiving threat can show up on third downs, when teams usually look for their go-to guy to ensure they move the chains.

However, Green Bay ranked third in converting those crucial downs at 47.19 percent, just behind the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Although it’s often deep in the playoffs when the lack of elite playmakers can rear its ugly face.

Even the San Francisco 49ers struggled to get open in the Super Bowl with perhaps the best offensive weapons in the game. In the end, it will most likely be Green Bay’s talented but underperforming defense that will decide their season.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.