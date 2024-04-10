Highlights The NFL is set to play its first regular season game in South America with Corinthians Arena hosting the event in São Paulo, Brazil.

The game will be played on Friday, September 6, featuring the Eagles vs. Packers.

The Brazil market is growing with 41% of Brazilians being avid/casual NFL followers, according to studies.

In December 2023, the NFL announced that it would play a game in São Paulo, Brazil during the early part of the 2024 season. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the game would be played on Friday, September 6, and feature the Green Bay Packers against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The contest will take place at Corinthians Arena, the home of the soccer team, SC Corinthians. This will not only be the first time a game has been played in South America, it will also be the first opening week NFL game to be played on a Friday since 1970.

Brazil is One of the NFL's Fastest Growing International Markets

There has been an increased demand for games in different countries

When the South American game was first announced, it was thought that it might feature the Miami Dolphins, who have a presence in the South American country. Instead, the game will feature the Eagles and Packers, two popular franchises with global fan bases of their own.

Gerrit Meier, the Head of NFL International, said in a statement:

As global growth continues to be a critical and strategic priority for the NFL and its 32 clubs, we are thrilled to have the Green Bay Packers playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in our first-ever game in South America. With over 35 million passionate fans in Brazil, the Friday night 2024 regular season opener in São Paulo will bring an incredible energy – marking a historic moment for our sport internationally.

Brazil has emerged as a prominent market for the NFL. In 2022, the Morning Consult conducted a study about American sports followed by people in the country. It was found that 41% of the Brazilians surveyed responded that they are either an avid or causal fan of the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Corinthians Arena in São Paulo can accomodate 49,205 spectators.

The game between the Eagles and the Packers will stream exclusively via Peacock. Fans in the local markets will also be able to watch the game free of charge and fans can catch the game on NFL+. Once the game is completed, the NFL will have played games on five of the world's seven continents.

