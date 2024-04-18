Highlights The Green Bay Packers are seeking O-line help after releasing David Bakhtiari for salary cap purposes.

The team announced they are signing former first-round pick Andre Dillard, who has starting experience at left tackle but struggled badly in 2023.

The team will likely eye long-term options at left tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Back in March, the Green Bay Packers announced they were releasing three-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari.

The left tackle has been a staple in Titletown since being drafted with the 109th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He started at least 12 games at left tackle in each of his first eight seasons before being severely limited by injuries over the past three years.

Now, the team is looking for reinforcements along the offensive line after saving more than $20 million in cap room with Bakhtiari's release. According to General Manager Brian Gutekunst, the team is signing offensive tackle Andre Dillard to a one-year deal.

Dillard was originally selected in the first round (No. 22 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. After four years in Philadelphia, he spent last season with the Tennessee Titans.

Dillard hasn't quite lived up to his draft billing, and despite making a career-high ten starts last season, he struggled mightily while allowing 12 sacks and 41 pressures in 562 offensive snaps for the Titans. Still, as a swing tackle or potential stopgag replacement for Bakhtiari, Dillard could play an important role for the Packers in 2024.

Dillard Is Far From Ideal, But Still Versatile, Tackle Option

The Packers will likely look for a long-term Bakhtiari in the draft

Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers currently have Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom penciled in as the two starting tackles on their roster, and both played well last season.

Tom earned a 77.8 PFF grade while allowing just two sacks and three penalties in 1,068 offensive snaps, while Walker gave up six sacks and nine penalties in 15 starts.

Packers Starting O-line, 2023 Stats Player Position PFF Grade Sacks Penalties Zach Tom RT 77.8 2 3 Jon Runyan* RG 54.7 2 6 Josh Myers C 55.8 5 5 Elgton Jenkins LG 65.4 0 4 Rasheed Walker LT 66.4 6 9

*Note: Runyan signed with the New York Giants in free agency.

The Packers currently have Sean Rhyan, a 2022 third-round pick, slated to start at right guard in the wake of Jon Runyan and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman departing in free agency this offseason.

Dillard could very well be a one-for-one replacement with Nijman as the team's top swing tackle, serving as the direct backup to Walker and Tom. He's played at every position besides center for at least one game in his career, though the best bet remains that he and Walker will compete for the starting left tackle job in training camp.

Still, no matter how the Packers shuffle their offensive line, they'll almost certainly target the position in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. It's a top-heavy class at the position, though there should be a few high-level prospects left by the time Green Bay is on the clock at No. 25 overall.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since defensive tackle Kenny Clark was drafted in the first round by the Packers in 2016, Green Bay has spent seven more first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jordan Love is the only offensive first-round pick still on the roster from the last 12 drafts.

In GIVEMESPORT's most recent mock draft, eight offensive linemen are projected to go in the first round, including six in the first 24 picks.

