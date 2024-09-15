The Green Bay Packers found a way to win in Week 2, despite being without their starting QB.

With Jordan Love sidelined with a sprained MCL, the Packers turned to Malik Willis, who did enough for the win, as the Packers' defense shut down Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts offense in a 16-10 victory.

With the win, the Packers moved to 1-1 on the season, but they also made NFL history.

The Packers notched their 800th win as a franchise, in their 104th year of existence. The Packers were founded back in 1921 as part of the American Professional Football Association.

Green Bay has become the first franchise to reach 800 wins, bringing their all-time record to 800-599-38.

Who Will Be The Next Team to 800 Wins?

The Chicago Bears are the closest to Green Bay with 794 wins.

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ironically, the Packers' arch rival Chicago Bears are the next closest to Green Bay in franchise wins, with 794 heading into their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans .

NFL Franchises With The Most Wins Team Wins Green Bay Packers 800 Chicago Bears 794 New York Giants 721 Pittsburgh Steelers 672 Washington Commanders 630

The Packers are the third-oldest franchise, with a 104-year history, while the Bears are now playing their 105th season.

The Arizona Cardinals are the NFL's oldest franchise, now playing in their 105th NFL season as well. However, the Cardinals' history dates back to 1898, when they were initially founded in 1898 as the Morgan Athletic Club in Chicago. They joined the NFL as a charter member in 1920, and were known as the Chicago Cardinals, before moving to St. Louis in 1960, then to Arizona in 1988. The Cardinals however, sit at just 586 wins, over 200 behind Green Bay and Chicago.

Back to the Packers, they showed a tremendous ability to adapt without Jordan Love, as they turned to Josh Jacobs to carry their offense. Jacobs carried the ball 32 times for 151 yards and the Packers totaled 261 yards on the ground. Malik Willis completed 85.7% of his passes, for 122 yards and a score.

The Packers now sit at 1-1, and are hoping to have Love back under center within the next couple of weeks.