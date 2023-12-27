Highlights Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has been suspended for conduct detrimental to the team after a coin toss incident.

Alexander's absence hurts the already struggling Green Bay defense, who now face Justin Jefferson without him.

Green Bay's playoff chances are highly contingent on a victory over the Minnesota Vikings this week.

The Green Bay Packers' odds of winning in Week 17 have flipped on a dime.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Packers announced that star cornerback Jaire Alexander had been suspended one game due to "conduct detrimental to the team". Green Bay's general manager, Brian Gutekunst, made the decision:

As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together.

What did Alexander do to warrant suspension?

A near miscue with the coin toss led to his punishment

Ahead of Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, Alexander joined weekly captains Aaron Jones, Quay Walker, and Eric Wilson at midfield for the coin toss. He called tails, earning the Packers the right to choose to defer, kick, or receive the ball to begin the game.

Alexander says he told referee Alex Kemp, "I want our defense to be out there," not establishing whether he meant the team wanted to outright kick or defer. Without clarification which, luckily for Green Bay, Kemp asked for, the Panthers would have been able to receive the kickoff to begin both halves.

Alexander told reporters postgame he went out for the coin toss because he is from Charlotte, which is where the Panthers are located.

While the coin toss incident is grabbing the headlines, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur alluded to other factors playing into the team's decision during his own Wednesday press conference, telling reporters that suspensions are "never for one thing."

ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported Alexander, who had missed the last six games due to a shoulder injury, had been healthy enough to practice for more than a month prior to returning to action on Sunday.

Losing an All-Pro corner was the last thing the Packers needed

A struggling defense has to slow down one of the NFL's top receivers without its best corner

Green Bay's defense has been holding LaFleur's team back all season long. Through 16 weeks, defensive coordinator Joe Barry's unit ranks in the bottom ten of nearly every analytical category except EPA/rush (expected points added per rush), where they rank 11th-worst.

The Packers' inability to prevent big gains in the passing game directly lines up with the strength of the Minnesota Vikings offense. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense has produced the NFL's ninth-best explosive pass rate (pass plays of 20-plus yards) despite a rotating cast of signal callers, an inefficient rushing attack, and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson's seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Jefferson, now healthy, gets to face reserve cornerbacks Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes, among others, on a defense ranking 30th in the NFL in explosive pass rate.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Packers have a 29% chance of making the playoffs, according to the New York Times' playoff simulator. A win over the Vikings would improve their odds to 61%; a loss drops them to a measly two percent.

Source: Green Bay Packers