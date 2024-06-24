Highlights Jordan Love excelled in his first year as Packers QB.

Coaches are focusing on improving Love's footwork for 2024.

Green Bay's offense showed promise against tough defenses, so fans should be excited for the future.

Taking over as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback is a tall task.

Especially when the preceding gunslingers are Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. Yet, Jordan Love managed to make it look easy, which helped the franchise earn a playoff win in his first year as a starter.

An organization as rich in history as Green Bay knows that the job is just getting started. Head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Tom Clements (who also coached Favre and Rodgers) both spoke on how they're going to keep Love ahead of NFL defenses in 2024.

Their emphasis was on the same thing: footwork. Here's what LaFleur had to say about not only Love but his entire team when discussing his implementation of 7-on-7 practice periods:

But what we're making a big emphasis on is perfect feet. Making sure the guys go through their progressions, having perfect feet. And when they're not, they hear about it. I just think, again, offseason, where we're at, new defense, it's important for them to understand the drops that we want them to take, so we implemented it.

Although that quote doesn't single out Love, a meeting focused on Love concluded that footwork is as important for him as the rest of the team entering 2024.

Clements & Love Have a Vision

Less running and more throwing when Love is scrambling

Having a defender in Love's grill shouldn't automatically mean panic time. It didn't for Rodgers, who is one retirement and five years away from Canton, Ohio. Staying poised in the face of adversity is what Green Bay's veteran QB coach wants to instill in his pupil this offseason. They're hammering down on the little things so that Love is comfortable making the right decision come game-time:

It's just more fundamental things. Footwork and how he moves in the pocket, and we're working on the drills, working on throwing a lot of routes on air because you can't have defenders out there at this point. It's just presence in the pocket, when to move, when not to move, things like that.

For Clements, the significance of improved footwork is being able to make big throws on the move. Love would use his legs often after escaping the pocket, but becoming more comfortable with downfield throws could give Green Bay huge chunk plays that are difficult for defenses to defend:

Early in the season, when Jordan scrambled, I'd say 95 percent of the time he ran the ball. Second half of the year, that maybe flipped -- maybe not 95 percent but a larger percentage he was moving around, looking to throw the ball downfield, which is what you want to do. Because you can get a lot of big plays in the scramble phase of the game. So rather than just taking off and running, he's looking and trying to make a play, and that's where good things can happen.

Love is on the same page. His words on the footwork subject sound similar to the coaches dissecting every tiny step he makes:

The biggest thing for me is just staying poised in the pocket, being able to say balanced in the pocket. Sometimes I get out of whack with my feet, and I might start drifting in the pocket too much... Also throwing on the run, being able to escape the pocket and make those off-schedule plays is something I worked a good amount on. Also, just being comfortable, seeing the defense...But I think the biggest thing for me is just pocket movement, making smaller movements.

The 2023 version of Love was very good. It helps that he wasn't pressured often and typically avoided massive mistakes when he was. If Love can become a dangerous player when under pressure, the NFC is in a lot of trouble. That's what Green Bay is gunning for right now.

Jordan Love is Excited for 2024

The starter loves the chess aspect of the NFL

As the Packers QB gets ready for his second starting season, it's all about growth. Both personally and as a team. Love finds that part of the game fun, especially when Green Bay gets to see what other teams design to stop them:

We know going into this year teams are going to have a better feel of what we do, what we did good. That's their job -- to try to figure out how to stop that. I think that's the fun part about the NFL...At the end of the day, we've got a very good coaching staff that's going to put us in the best position, and we'll also be able to adjust to what defenses might be doing and taking away from us, and we'll learn on the fly.

Considering how well the Packers performed offensively to close 2023, they should be excited about the future.

Green Bay scored 27 points against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on December 3, a defense that was second in scoring last season. The Dallas Cowboys' defense was fifth in scoring, but the Packers poured 48 points on them in that road playoff win. The team also scored 21 points in their road playoff loss against a San Francisco 49ers squad that allowed the third-fewest points in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Including the postseason, the Packers averaged 27.3 points in their final 10 games last year. That's more than a touchdown better than their 19.9 points per game average through the first nine weeks of 2023

This young group has proven to be a formidable threat even against title contenders. Teams are going to throw different punches at them in 2024, searching for an answer to slow them down. It appears from the outside that the Packers are committed to figuring out the necessary counter-punches.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.