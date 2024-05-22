Highlights Jordan Love's work ethic, despite his contract situation, impresses the Packers staff.

Green Bay prioritizes the quarterback's work ethic, evident in Love's commitment.

The Packers have a young team with high potential that is benefitting from Love's OTA attendance.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn't mince words regarding his quarterback, Jordan Love, when he spoke with the media on Tuesday following the Packers' OTA session.

For starters, this is a big year for Green Bay. 2023 was the first year since 1992 that the team didn't have one of their last two franchise quarterbacks on the roster—Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers.

Jordan Love played very well down the stretch and led Green Bay to a shocking playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round before being bounced by the San Francisco 49ers in a tight Divisional Round contest.

LaFleur feels like the work is getting done by the team—and their new leader is exactly what this young core needs (via LaFleur presser):

You expect guys to continue to push and get better, and better, and better. The command that [Jordan Love] has of the offense. I know the guys, they all respect the hell out of him — just in terms of who he is as a man and the work that he puts in. He’s so consistent. He shows up every day with a great attitude and just being one of the guys.

Love has big shoes to fill in Titletown, but based on his first season as the QB1, he could very well continue Green Bay's hot streak of franchise QBs.

Jordan Love Has A Contract Situation - And He's Still There

Most QBs don't show up to OTAs when they're in long-term contract negotiations

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

One of the most telling signs of a successful young quarterback is hard work—and the Packers organization understands this better than most. They've drafted a total of two quarterbacks in the first round since 2000 (Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love), tied for the least in the NFL with the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Handing the torch from Favre to Rodgers and now onto Love isn't an easy feat, but the Packers have prioritized the work ethic of a quarterback when deciding who they want under center for the next 5-10 years.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Jordan Love threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns in his rookie season, but was on target with 76.6% of his throws, which ranked 12th out of all NFL starters in 2023.

In the modern NFL, it is more often than not that a quarterback holds out of team activities until he has his future secured. Quarterbacks are considered the most important position on the field and are crucial to the health and success of a team. However, even with Love looking at being free agency in 2025, he isn't worried enough to skip out on practice, and that holds a lot of weight with this staff according to LaFleur:

Oh, it’s everything to us. I think if you look at our attendance here — I know we had one guy missing today for a personal matter, but we’ve had almost 100 percent the entire off-season, which has been the best that we’ve had since I’ve been here. And I always think that when you look at the league when your quarterback’s there, it just naturally has a way of attracting everybody to come.

The Packers are still a very young football team with high potential still untapped. All of their wide receivers are under 26 years old and criminally underrated, and are entering either their second or third season as a professional. Green Bay's team-building has been phenomenal, and LaFleur touched on that too:

And we’re still a very young football team as well, so these guys, they want to put in the work. I think we’ve got a lot of guys that love the game and love the process of grinding together and going through some tough things together. But to have him here, you can’t put a value on that.

With all sorts of other star players—from veteran defensive linemen, to star wide receivers, to even kickers—holding out of their team's OTAs while Love takes reps with his Packers teammates despite his own uncertain contract fate, it's no wonder that the young team is already rallying around their budding superstar QB.

Source: Green Bay Packers

All stats are sourced from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.