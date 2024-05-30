Highlights Jaire Alexander shifts focus to team-oriented mindset, crucial for Packers' success.

Alexander looks to rebound from his turbulent 2023 season and suspension, aiming to set an example for the team.

Coach LaFleur values Alexander's energy and talent; his veteran presence is key to the young Packers lineup.

Going into the 2024 NFL season, Jaire Alexander, cornerback for the Green Bay Packers, has turned a new page and seems to be more team oriented than in prior years.

His presence at voluntary OTAs has proved that, as well as his comments to Fox Sports:

Just going into year seven, at this point, I’m trying not to make it as much about myself and just do what’s best for the team. I just want to continue to do things that will help this team moving forward. That’s all.

Alexander had a rocky 2023 campaign which included a suspension, so this change of tune seems to be real growth for the cornerback and former first round pick. Entering his seventh year in the league, he is one of the few veterans on the roster and needs to set an example for the younger guys. This new outlook should be incredibly beneficial for Alexander as well as the team.

Related Josh Jacobs Tried Luring Former All-Pro WR Back To Green Bay The Packers' new starting running back asked his former teammate about reuniting at Lambeau after signing with Green Bay in free agency.

Alexander Had A Down Year in 2023

Former 2nd-Team All-Pro will try to build up the rest of his young unit in 2024

© Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Jaire Alexander is coming off of probably his worst season in 2023 where he not only experienced injuries, but also a suspension. The 2021 season comes close due to a season-ending surgery, but the one-game suspension in Week 17 of 2023 due to conduct that was deemed detrimental to the team in relation to a very strange coin toss gaffe seems to be Alexander's low point so far in the league.

The suspension came after the Packers' Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers, when Alexander chose to participate in the coin toss and call the toss even though he was not designated a team captain that week.

The Packers subsequently won the toss and Alexander said the defense wanted to be on the field first rather than saying they wanted to kick off. Luckily, the referee asked Alexander to clarify, or the offense might have had to take the field first. His actions were not condoned by the coach, hence the suspension.

Even with the suspension, head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear that he wanted Alexander to stay a Packer. The Louisville product brings great energy and ability to the field that has been a key to the Packers' success.

Alexander has not only been in the league for six seasons so far, he has also been nominated to the Pro Bowl twice and selected a Second-Team All-Pro twice, so he is definitely an asset to the team. ​​​

GIVEMESPORT's Key Stat: The 2022 season was Alexander's best so far, with five interceptions, 14 passes defended, and 56 combined tackles, which earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors.

With Alexander attending OTAs and speaking about how the team comes first for him, it seems very positive in Green Bay, especially coming off of a playoff run last season. Green Bay's team is relatively young, especially with Jordan Love at quarterback, so a veteran presence like Alexander is imperative for their success this season, and he seems to be up to the challenge. ​​​​​

Source: Fox Sports

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference.