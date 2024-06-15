Highlights The Packers aim for cleaner contract negotiations with Jordan Love after past QB disputes.

Love is positioned to secure a top-end paycheck following an impressive 2023 season.

Green Bay must secure Love's deal before training camp to avoid paying more in the end.

The Green Bay Packers want to avoid the mistakes of Aaron Rodgers past with their third straight franchise quarterback. Apparently, the lessons from Brett Farve’s annual contractual sagas failed to hammer home the lesson. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team wants a “cleaner situation” with Jordan Love:

"The market is what it is, that big number, he's probably going to have to be in that class. GM Brian Gutekunst wants to get something done before training camp. Probably a little bit of pressure on him after the way Aaron Rodgers' situation went years ago. They want a cleaner situation for his contract."

The socks of a teenage boy would be cleaner than either Farve's or Rodgers’ dramas. Chicago Bears fans must be sick watching their division rival seamlessly transfer power while they’ve lived in “Game of Thrones” quarterback chaos.

It’s not a matter of if or even really how much Love gets paid, just when.

Related NFL Trade Rumors: Green Bay Packers Trade Targets and Candidates The Packers are only a couple moves away from solidifying themselves as one of the favorites in the NFC.

Love Set For Massive Pay Day

Green Bay aiming to get deal done before training camp

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Before this past season, the Packers were able to coerce their star QB into a one-year extension with just $13.5 million in guaranteed money and $9 million in incentives rather than picking up his fifth-year option.

Then Love balled out to the tune of 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns to 11 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of passes. He managed that despite a cavalcade of rookie mistakes from their young wide receivers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Love ranked seventh in passing yards (4,159), fifth in touchdown percentage (5.5), and ninth in success rate (47.6)

Now, the tables have turned, with the player holding all the leverage, and the organization has no choice but to sign him to at least a near-market-setting deal.

What will the numbers be on Love's new deal?

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Trevor Lawrence just set the bar with a five-year, $275 million extension, which includes $200 million in total guaranteed and $142 million fully guaranteed. That tied Joe Burrow in terms of Annual Average Value (AAV) but with less total and fully guaranteed money.

With quarterbacks of a certain level, it's less about how well you played and more about when you become a free agent. As league revenue continually rises, so too will the contracts of the top QBs.

That is why it's basically inevitable that Love earns top-end money. It also seems unlikely that Love will be willing to make any concessions after the team played hardball with him last offseason.

We’d expect him to come in right around Lawrence’s number, perhaps even slightly above. Love confirmed that there’s momentum toward a long-term deal getting done before training camp.

With Dak Prescott also awaiting a huge extension, Green Bay would be wise to get a deal done sooner rather than later. As the Dallas Cowboys have learned over the years, waiting just means you pay more in the end.

Source: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.