Key Takeaways Green Bay Packers quarterback, Jordan Love, will miss 3–6 weeks after suffering a sprained MCL.

The Packers recently traded a seventh round pick for quarterback Malik Willis to be Love's backup.

Former Titans quarterback, Ryan Tannehil, remains unsigned and would keep Green Bay viable until Love returns from injury.

It has been announced the Green Bay Packers signal caller Jordan Love will miss 3–6 weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in Friday night's game versus the Philadelphia Eagles . (via Ian Rapoport)

Green Bay avoided catastrophe, as it was originally feared that Love could have torn his ACL, which would have inevitably ended his season. Now that Love has officially been ruled out, let's take a look at the Packers options at quarterback.

Breaking Down Green Bay's Options at Quarterback

Veteran Ryan Tanehill still remains unsigned

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers agreed to send a seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Malik Willis . The team obviously views Willis as a project that he could potentially mold to be a viable backup in the future.

However, Willis is still a raw player and cannot orchestrate LaFleur's offense at this point in time. Willis' former teammate, Ryan Tannehill , still remains unsigned after Tennessee let him walk in free agency this offseason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ryan Tannehill threw for 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions for the Titans in 2020. He also led Tennessee to an 11-5 record and an AFC South title.

Tannehill is a much more reliable option, as he has valued veteran experience, including multiple playoff victories. He could keep Green Bay's playoff hopes alive and would be the perfect candidate to distribute the ball to the team's onslaught of offensive weapons.

Green Bay Packers Next Six Games Week Team 2 Indianapolis Colts 3 at Tennessee Titans 4 Minnesota Vikings 5 at Los Angeles Rams 6 Arizona Cardinals 7 Houston Texans

The NFC North is without a doubt one of the most talented divisions in the NFL , and it would be very difficult for Green Bay to make up ground if they were to lose four of their next six games.

The Packers' best bet would be to take a flyer on the veteran Tannehill, who gives them the best chance to steal a few wins over the next six weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.