Despite a decline in efficiency in 2023, the Green Bay Packers newest backfield addition has his eyes set on making a name for himself as a part of an iconic NFL franchise.

Josh Jacobs, who signed with Green Bay on a four-year, $48 million deal earlier this offseason, opened up about his excitement for the upcoming season in a podcast appearance on Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero's The Insiders.

More specifically, the 26-year-old running back had nothing but positive things to say about his new quarterback, Jordan Love:

To me, just from what I've seen, he has all the traits and all the tools to be a superstar in this league. I think that as he keeps continuing to play and gets experience and becomes more confident in his abilities and what he can do, he's going to be the next superstar in this league, for sure.

Jacobs continued gushing over the Packers' offensive scheme and how excited he is to be used in different ways than he was during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders:

I honestly think the sky is the limit in this offense. Obviously, with having a special guy in Jordan Love, you know, and having a good offensive line and some good receivers out there makes it a lot easier for me, but just to be able to see the game plan and things that they want me to do this year, the things that they're allowing me to do, I just think it's going to be a special year.

Jacobs and Love Could Compliment Each Other Nicely in the Offense

After a rough year in terms of efficiency for Jacobs, being utilized in different ways could unlock the 2022 version of himself

Considering the Raiders changed coaches midseason and Jacobs was dealing with injury issues throughout the season, it's somewhat expected to have seen a drop in production from the Pro Bowl ball carrier.

However, despite the less-than-ideal circumstances in Las Vegas last year, Jacobs didn't waste an opportunity to take a slight dig at his former team:

[The Packers] have me running real routes.

It will be interesting to see how Jacobs is utilized in Green Bay's offense, as head coach Matt LaFluer has the tendency to favor a backfield-by-committee approach.

This was entirely understandable with an aging Aaron Jones and young-and-hungry A.J. Dillon as the tandem, but Jacobs is traditionally a high-volume back and Dillon hasn't exactly met expectations, or else Green Bay wouldn't have searched for a new RB1 in the first place.

Josh Jacobs Career Stats Year Attempts Rushing Yards Yards Per Carry TDs 2019 242 1,150 4.75 7 2020 273 1,065 3.9 12 2021 217 872 4.02 9 2022 340 1,653 4.86 12 2023 233 805 3.45 6

That being said, LaFluer tends to be a fan of calling pass plays for his running backs and sending them out on creative route packages. This is something Jacobs was missing in Las Vegas, and he seems to be eager to showcase his pass-catching abilities more often:

Just to be able to come out and actually show that I can catch the ball more. Not just that but trusting me enough to be able to pick up protections. It's just so special when you got a guy like Jordan Love back there, and you can't really just load the box every play, and you make defenses decide what they want to stop.

At 26 years old, Jacobs is one of the eldest members of this young Packers' core. This is without a doubt Love's offense after his incredible 2023 campaign, but having Jacobs' experience in the huddle could go a long way for Green Bay in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the past five seasons, the same amount of time Jacobs has been in the NFL, Jacobs is second in total rushing yards among all rushers, with 5,545. The only rusher with more yards during that span is Derrick Henry, with 7,209 yards.

Source: Eric Edholm

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.