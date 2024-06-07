Highlights Media frenzy over supposed green ban in Brazil due to local soccer teams.

NFL expanding international games from 4 to 8 by 2025 for more money.

Rising ticket prices and fewer games in the US may affect season ticket holders.

Beginning an NFL season anywhere but American soil seems wrong. Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers would agree, with their teams slated to open the year thousands of miles away in São Paulo, Brazil.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs briefly set the internet on fire with rumors of a ban on the color green and security concerns:

They said, I guess, something to do with the gangs and stuff (the supposed color ban). They said we not going to Rio. They was like, man, this one of those places where they probably won’t let us leave the hotel…They probably gonna have armored vehicles following us around. I said, ‘Bro, why are we out here? Why are we here?'

The league office quickly dismissed any color ban and reassured the media with “comprehensive security plans in place coordinated with local officials.” It still begs the question, why is opening week not in the United States?

Related Josh Jacobs Tried Luring Former All-Pro WR Back To Green Bay The Packers' new starting running back asked his former teammate about reuniting at Lambeau after signing with Green Bay in free agency.

NFL Sees Different Green in Brazil

Money, money, money

Apparently, the media frenzy over green stemmed from the home team of Corinthians Arena and their main rival, Palmeiras. As CBSSports' Jeff Kerr explained:

The Eagles-Packers game will be played at Corinthians Arena, which is home to the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians. The biggest rival for Corinthians is Palmeiras, who wear the color green. Corinthians has an informal ban on wearing green, as a former player was actually fined by the club a few years ago for wearing green cleats.

The ban will not apply to the NFL game, however. Jacobs issued an apology on Instagram, saying:

Damn I was misinformed sorry Brazil, see you soon.

Nearly 50 regular season games have made their way into foreign markets, with the bulk taking place in London. However, this will be the first game of opening week outside of the States.

The league has seen huge growth internationally, especially in countries like the UK, Germany, Brazil, and Canada. As the NFL continues its march toward their stated goal of $30 billion annually, extending its reach into overseas pockets becomes vital. Starting in 2025, the league will double their international schedule from four to eight games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Roughly 50 games have occurred outside the United States but never in a marquee spot like opening week.

While that’s great for international fans and billionaire owners, it’s less ideal for Americans shelling out more money for fewer games.

In 2023, the average ticket price rose from $235 to $377, and you can bet it will continue to rise, even with more games being exported. At some point, you’d hope the league would think about its fans rather than just the bottom line.

Source: Green Light Podcast

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.