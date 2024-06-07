Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Josh Jacobs in 2019, and he had a very successful five years with the team.

Despite his success, the Raiders were never willing to commit to him long-term.

Jacobs signed with the Green Bay Packers, and spoke a bit about his reasons for leaving Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Raiders used one of their first round picks in the 2019 NFL Draft on Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs immediately became the team's starting running back, and went on to have a very successful five-year stint with the team, notably leading the league in rushing in 2022, with an impressive 1,653 yards.

However, while Jacobs managed to perform extremely well as a Raider, the team just didn't show the willingness to commit to him long-term. Jacobs played on the franchise tag in 2023, and as a result, ended up becoming a free agent this offseason.

He went on to sign with the Green Bay Packers, and will replace Aaron Jones. Jacobs went on the 'Green Light With Chris Long' podcast on Thursday, and he gave some reasons behind his decision to leave Las Vegas this offseason:

You do everything that you were asked of, but you still don't get the result that you want. ... And every year you be close, but it's not winning... That was a big thing for me, too, man. Y'all want me to come back on a discount and lose. I don't know how I feel about that.

Looking at the Raiders' recent history, it's hard to argue with that logic. The money aspect is its own conversation, but if Jacobs felt like the offer from Las Vegas was a discount, it would explain his hesitation to play for less than he felt he was worth for a team that has had just one playoff game during his time with the team.

Despite Jacobs' Success, the Raiders Wouldn't Commit to Him

Jacobs didn't get the amount he felt he deserved from Las Vegas

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Over the course of his five-year span with Las Vegas, Jacobs was excellent. He never finished a season below 800 rushing yards, and racked up 5,545 rushing yards, averaging 1,109 rushing yards per season. Jacobs also scored 46 times on the ground for Las Vegas.

Josh Jacobs Career With Raiders Stat Jacobs Games 73 Rushing Yards 5,545 Yards per Attempt 4.2 Rushing TD's 46 Rushing Yards per Game 76 Receptions 197 Receiving Yards 1,448

To say he was excellent as a Raider would be an understatement. The story of the Raiders' franchise cannot be told without Jacobs, as he ranks third all-time in rushing yards for the franchise (5,545), third in total rushing TDs (46), third in total rushing attempts (1,305), and first in yards per game (76).

Despite leaving historical marks on the franchise, Jacobs felt disappointed that the Raiders didn't value him as much as he believes they should have:

Man, look, I got every Raider record since I've been here, basically. If y'all don't have enough respect for me to sit me down and have a conversation, then we ain't got nothing to talk about.

Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers this offseason. Green Bay, like Las Vegas, is also playing the musical chairs game when it comes to the running back position. Their former guy, Aaron Jones, left for the Minnesota Vikings, which is usually what Packers players do when they're unhappy with the manner of their departure from Titletown.

Jacobs obviously left the Raiders for Green Bay. To complete the running back love triangle, the Raiders ended up signing Alexander Mattison, the Vikings' former running back.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the past five seasons, the same amount of time Jacobs has been in the NFL, Jacobs is second in total rushing yards among all rushers, with 5,545. The only rusher with more yards during that span is Derrick Henry, with 7,209 yards.

Jacobs is joining a Packers team that underwent a resurgence towards the end of the 2023 season. While they started the year a bit slow, the Packers went on a run to land the final Wild Card spot, and ended up knocking off the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs, before losing in the Divisional round.

Jacobs is joining a backfield with the Packers' young standout quarterback, Jordan Love. Jacobs is now getting paid what he deserves and is entrenched on a team with serious playoff potential, a far cry from his situation in Sin City.

