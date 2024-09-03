Key Takeaways The N.Y. Giants never made an official offer to Josh Jacobs, despite interest due to Barkley's departure.

Jacobs turned down the Chiefs, opting for the Packers due to financial and competitive factors.

Signing with Green Bay provides Jacobs with a strong team and a promising environment in which to excel.

Former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs signed with the Green Bay Packers this offseason, agreeing to a four-year deal worth $48 million.

While Jacobs ultimately landed in Green Bay, he had a host of suitors, ranging from the East Coast to the Midwest. Jacobs' decision to join the Packers over his other options came down to multiple factors.

New York Giants Were Initially Interested in Jacobs

Giants had an opening after allowing Saquon Barkley to depart

The New York Giants , who had lost Saquon Barkley in free agency, were in search of a new franchise back. Much of the team’s offense had run through Barkley, meaning without a formidable replacement, head coach and play-caller Brian Daboll would need to make major schematic changes.

The Giants were reportedly interested and Jacobs himself claimed he was offered $4 million more annually than he will be making in Green Bay, though it has since been reported that New York never made an official offer.

This may have been because the Giants knew that Jacobs wasn’t interested, or they determined that letting Barkley walk in favor of Jacobs for similar money was poor asset management. Regardless, Jacobs’ reported concerns about playing on MetLife’s turf are far from unique.

Numerous players have complained about the playing surface and its penchant for causing serious injuries. Running backs generally struggle to sustain peak performance for more than a couple of seasons, and playing eight times a year on a field known for non-contact injuries would likely accelerate Jacobs’ decline rather than slow it.

Additionally, the Giants’ offensive line has been a disaster. Outside of Andrew Thomas, the unit lacks stability and talent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New York Giants finished with the 30th-best offensive line in 2023, according to PFF

Jacobs left Las Vegas for a multitude of reasons, but New York appeared to offer few advantages over his former team. Outside a potential pay raise, there wasn’t anything overly appealing. Jacobs would have to create runs behind a porous offensive line and face stacked boxes due to the Giants’ limited passing game.

Jacobs Also Had Interest From the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs were looking to upgrade at running back

The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs were also rumored to be interested in Jacobs. From a pure winning standpoint, it’s hard to bet against Patrick Mahomes . With Tom Brady retired, there isn’t anyone in the league with his championship pedigree.

Additionally, the Chiefs have the infrastructure to support a talented rusher. Head coach Andy Reid has begun to install more running concepts into his offense, and he has the offensive line to open up holes.

Jacobs, however, wasn’t interested and cited both his disdain of the Chiefs as a franchise (they are one of his old team's biggest rivals) and his desire to beat the league’s dominant team as opposed to joining it.

Jacobs’ Choice To Join Green Bay Makes Sense

The Packers provide Jacobs with the best all-around situation

Jacobs ultimately landed on the Packers, which appeared to be a nice compromise for him. He got a new contract that made him one of the highest-paid players at his position, and will be suiting up for a contending team. Green Bay is an organization on the rise. They had the youngest roster in the league last season and lost a hard-fought game to the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers .

Youngest 2024 NFL Teams Team Average Age Green Bay Packers 25.2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25.6 Los Angeles Rams 25.7 Philadelphia Eagles 25.8 Jacksonville Jaguars 25.9 *Info courtesy of Spotrac

The Packers may be on the precipice of championship glory, and the addition of player like Jacobs, along with other notable offseason acquisitions, could be what puts them over the top.

Fans have a bad habit of telling athletes how they should approach their careers. Whether it’s choosing money over a winning team, a short-term deal over a long-term one, or an incentive-based contract over a fully guaranteed one, football fanatics are quick to drop their two cents.

What’s most important is that Jacobs is in the best situation to achieve his goals, and that appears to be the case. The Packers have continually put out good offensive lines and have a head coach in Matt LaFleur who has the creativity to get Jacobs involved in different ways. Green Bay checks all the boxes situationally and financially in a way that no other team seemed to, making Jacobs’ decision to sign with the franchise a shrewd one.

