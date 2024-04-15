Highlights Jordan Love led the offense well after Aaron Rodgers' exit, finishing 11th in yards per game.

The Packers' defense struggled, however, hiring Jeff Hafley as the new defensive coordinator with the hopes that he could turn things around.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark praises Hafley's scheme for simplifying the defensive front and allowing him to focus on pass-rushing.

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a surprising season in which they beat the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs before falling just shy of the Super Bowl runner-up San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Jordan Love was most responsible for the team's ability to remain competitive after the departure of Aaron Rodgers, though the entire offensive operation deserves credit after finishing 11th in yards per game (345.5) and 12th in points per game (22.5).

On the other hand, it was the defense that struggled, as the Packers ranked in the bottom-half of the league in total defense (335.1 yards per game allowed). The team subsequently parted ways with defensive coordinator Joe Barry after the 2023 season, and immediately scooped up Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to fill his shoes.

Now, three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark is singing his new defensive coordinator's praises via the team's official website, saying that Hafley would hold the Packers defenders accountable:

"Fiery, his energy ... he's going to bring it. He's going to challenge everybody -- challenge everybody to be great. That's what you want as a coach. You want them to hold guys accountable. I think this scheme ... it'll be good for us up front. It's going to allow us to be way more disruptive."

Hafley's specialization was with defensive backs before becoming Boston College's head coach, though his press-man scheme is predicated on creating pressure with the defensive line. If he can translate his college success to the pros as Clark is predicting, the Packers will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

Related Packers hire BC head coach Jeff Hafley as new defensive coordinator The Packers have hired Boston College coach Jeff Hafley to replace Joe Barry as defensive coordinator.

Clark: Hafley's Scheme "Suits My Game Well"

The DT is coming off a career-high 7.5 sacks last season

Getty Images

Hafley's defensive system places a lot on the plate of the secondary, while letting linebackers roam and pass rushers do what they do best.

Clark's historically been at his best when lined up over guards one-on-one, where he can use his lightning quick first step to create leverage on an offensive lineman's pads. He spoke about his excitement playing in a simpler scheme up front, saying that he's ready to just focus on rushing the passer and allowing the defenders behind him take care of the rest.

"I've always been a technical guy, but it's going to give that mentality to just cut it loose more within the defense. [Hafley's scheme] suits my game well … especially with my get-off and how I play technique."

Last season was arguably Clark's best. In 2023, the disruptive defensive tackle posted a career-high 7.5 sacks, along with 16 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, three batted passes and two forced fumbles while starting every game.

Behind Clark in the secondary, the Packers splurged on free agent safety Xavier McKinney (four-year, $68 million contract). The team has barely invested in the position since they used a first-round pick on Darnell Savage and signed Adrian Amos in 2019, though Hafley builds his coverage packages around his safeties.

In four seasons (49 total games played) with the New York Giants, McKinney has 279 career tackles, nine interceptions and two forced fumbles. If he can provide a steady presence on the back-end of the defense, Clark and company should have a bountiful time rushing the passer up front.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since Clark was drafted in the first round by the Packers in 2016, Green Bay has spent seven more first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball. Jordan Love is the only offensive first-round pick still on the roster from the last 12 drafts.

Expectations will be high for Clark and the Packers in 2024, though they'll be competing in a tough division with the NFC runner-up Detroit Lions and a Chicago Bears team that's soon to have Caleb Williams. If Hafley can turn the defense into an asset while Jordan Love's ascension continues, the Packers may yet still be the class of the NFC North.

Source: Packers Official Website

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac, unless stated otherwise.