Highlights Greg Joseph and the Minnesota Vikings parted ways after the 2023 season, and he signed with the Green Bay Packers this offseason.

Joseph is now competing for the kicking job against Anders Carlson and Jack Podlesny.

Despite competing against the other two, Joseph states he's focused on himself only.

Anders Carlson, Greg Joseph and Jack Podlesny all have one thing in common: the three of them are competing for one spot, as the Green Bay Packers' kicker for the 2024 season.

Through OTAs, the three of them have been competing day in and day out. During last Tuesday's practice, the Packers wrapped things up with each of their kickers taking turns attempting 55-yard field goals, and tried other long kicks as well, with the team gathered around trying to distract the snapper, holder, and each kicker.

This is just the latest of what has been a long competition between the three.

As for who will win the job, that's yet to be seen, and it's a battle that will likely go on into training camps and the preseason. If you were to ask Greg Joseph, though, he wouldn't have an answer for you, as he spoke a bit about his efforts to keep himself from being distracted:

"That's where I really learned to focus on me... Some guys might thrive off watching other people kick. I thrive in being in my own world because that's where I really learn it's me vs. me and focus on what I do and to get better on what I do each and every day, because that's the only thing I can control."

Joseph has been in the league for several years now, and this isn't his first competition for a roster spot. He's trying to focus on himself, and just do the best he can each and every day.

Joseph Is Focusing On Himself

Although the three get along together, when it comes to competing, Joseph focuses on himself only

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph entered the league in 2019, but played his first full season in 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings, where he also had to compete for a roster spot. He was very effective during that year, making 33 of his 38 field goal attempts, including an impressive run on 50+ yard kicks, in which Joseph made seven of his nine attempts.

Greg Joseph's Career Statistics Category Stats Games 67 Fields Goals Attempted 121 Field Goals Made 100 Field Goal Percentage 82.6% Extra Points Attempted 162 Extra Points Made 146 Extra Point Percentage 90.1%

He did slightly worse in 2022, making just 26 field goals, while missing more than half of his 50-yard attempts. His 2023 season would be his last with Minnesota, as Joseph went through a brutal mid-season stretch in which five of his six total misses happened.

After that season ended, Joseph and the Vikings parted ways, and Joseph entered the kicking competition in Green Bay this past offseason.

Despite the competition between the three, Joseph holds no ill-will towards any of them, and says the three actually get along well:

"I have nothing bad to say about any of them. All good guys... The group all gets along great. We all learn from each other, push each other, et cetera."

Anders Carlson was drafted by the Packers in 2023, and his rookie season had some ups and downs. Carlson was solid when it came to field goals, making 27 of his 33 attempts. However, Carlson struggled when it came to extra points, as he missed five of them throughout the year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When it comes to field goals within 30–39 yards, Joseph has been about as consistent as it gets, converting 32 of his 33 opportunities from that yardage. However, extra points, which are just 33 yards, have been a little more tricky for Joseph, who has missed 16 of those over the course of his career.

Interestingly enough, although he missed five extra points, Carlson was a perfect 14-14 when it came to field goal attempts of 30–39 yards, the same distance as an extra point.

Jack Podlesny was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 draft, but ended up being waived by the team before the season began. Podlesny eventually signed with the Packers shortly after the season ended, and is currently trying to earn his first 53-man roster spot.

The Packers have a few issues to figure out before the season, but all seems to be rosy in the kicking room, for now.

