Highlights The Lambeau Leap was started by LeRoy Butler in 1993, sparking a 28-0 victory.

Robert Brooks took the Leap a step further in 1995, inspiring its national recognition.

The term 'Lambeau Leap' originated on a t-shirt and became synonymous with the famous celebration.

The Lambeau Leap is perhaps the most famous touchdown celebration in NFL history -- at least in terms of team, not individual, celebrations. In fact, it continues to this day whenever a player for the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown at Lambeau Field.

How did it start? What player was the first to do it, and what gave him the inspiration to leap into the stands?

How long ago did it start? The answer might surprise you -- it started more recently than you probably think.

Here, then, is a deeper dive into the history of the Lambeau Leap -- how it started, when it started, who started it, visiting players who have done it, and more.

A Legendary Celebration Begins

The Lambeau Leap isn't as old as fans might think.

It all started with LeRoy Butler -- one of the best Packers defenders of all time -- in 1993. The Packers were hosting the then-Los Angeles Raiders (now Las Vegas) on the day after Christmas.

Green Bay had started the game as three-point underdogs, but were up 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

Raiders' running back Randy Jordan caught a swing pass on second down and Butler forced Jordan to fumble. Packers' defensive lineman Reggie White scooped up the loose ball at the Raiders' 35-yard-line. White made it 10 yards before being tackled -- and he was possibly out-of-bounds, too. Either way, White managed to lateral the ball to Butler before being declared down, and Butler ran the ball the remaining 25 yards into the end zone.

After scoring in the stadium's south end zone, Butler performed an unplanned leap into the stands and fans hugged him.

The Packers' radio announcers didn't even mention the leap -- they were too busy wondering if White had stayed in bounds. Meanwhile, the Packers 28-0 win over the Raiders clinched a playoff spot for Green Bay for the first time in a non-strike season in over 20 years. It would be the first of six straight seasons in which Green Bay made the postseason.

Did Butler Plan The Celebration?

The former Packers safety claims the Lambeau Leap was entirely spontaneous.

As for the lateral that led to the score, Butler later said that it, like the Leap, was unplanned, as per the Green Bay Press-Gazette:

We never practiced it, we never talked about it. It was just chemistry. I asked him (Reggie) what made you do it? He said, 'I don’t know, it just came to me.'

That's in part because Mike Holmgren, then the Packers' head coach, didn't like it when defensive players did something off-script.

I remember Coach Holmgren used to always say if a defensive player gets an interception or a fumble, don’t lateral the ball. 'You guys’ hands … that’s why you are on defense.' That’s the first thing I thought about, he’s going to be upset, but he wasn’t.

Butler said the idea to leap into the fans just came to him. The wall was lower and flimsier then, making it easier for fans to reach him.

It’s 12 below zero, we were beating them, most people would leave. But they didn’t leave. I thought it was awesome. Most guys just go back toward the bench, but I kept going and those fans came down. And that’s when I jumped up there and it was awesome. That was the loudest roar I ever heard.

The Florida native was surprised that, given how cold it was, Packers fans were still in the stands and still sipping beer.

I remember a guy saying he spilled his beer. I’m like 'people drink beer in this kind of weather?'

It's possible, given the question of whether White was in bounds or not, that the touchdown wouldn't have counted if instant replay was in use that season.

It took two more seasons before a Packer leaped into the stands again.

Wide receiver Robert Brooks scored a touchdown against the Giants in a 1995 game at Lambeau.

Unlike Butler's spontaneity, Brooks had a plan, albeit a loose one. He was looking to better connect with Green Bay fans as replaced Sterling Sharpe as the team's number-one receiver, and he saw video of Butler's leap. He thought that Butler stuck to the wall and told a friend before the season that not only would he jump, but that he'd go all the way into the crowd. That's what Brooks told the Press-Gazette.

In this NFL, everything is a margin of inches and tiny fractions, so (do) anything that can just lift the team, or lift the player. Sometimes it’s just something for a player. I know, in '95, I was excited to play at home. I wanted to score, I wanted to get to the stands. That was the goal.

He did this even though he worried he might catch flack from his coach. Or the NFL, which has often cracked down on celebrations. The league, however, has never seemed to have an issue with the Lambeau Leap.

I said I’m going to jump all the way in the crowd. I said I’m probably going to get a penalty on my first touchdown and Mike Holmgren, we called him Tight Mike, he’s probably going to get angry at me.

Brooks scored seven touchdowns at Lambeau during the 1995 season. He wrote a song about the Lambeau Leap, called "Jump in the Stands", before the 1996 season.

We still didn’t call it the Lambeau Leap. We didn’t know what it was. It hadn’t become this national thing. I was just this crazy guy, Robert Brooks, who jumped in the stands after each touchdown.

With the Packers having a Super Bowl-winning season in 1996, and Brooks scoring some of his home-field TDs during nationally televised broadcasts, the Leap grew in popularity.

If you scored and didn’t do the Leap, the fans would be upset, and then you’d have to go back and do it," Butler said. "The Leap is the fabric of our fans and that means so much to me. The word Leap means to me who catches you? And it’s the fans.

Brooks got hurt in the seventh game of the 1996 season and had to sit out the rest of the season. Other wide receivers started to do the Leap as a gesture of support for their injured teammate.

Who Coined The Name 'Lambeau Leap?'

The name was first seen on a t-shirt, and the media ran with it.

No one knows who coined the term "Lambeau Leap" but Brooks saw a t-shirt with the phrase on it around the time he got hurt, and an Associated Press story used the phrase in a story on December 28, 1995.

Here's what the story said:

Brooks doesn't get any points for creativity. Those all belong to Butler, the strong safety who invented the 'Lambeau Leap' on Dec. 26, 1993, when he took a lateral from defensive end Reggie White and scored to spark the Packers' 28-0 victory over the Los Angeles Raiders and clinch a playoff berth.

Wherever the phrase started from, Brooks said the Leap is not easy to do.

The second time, it was a deep corner route, it might have been against the Buccaneers; it was a long touchdown play. I completely jumped all the way into the crowd. After that, it just took this momentum. If I caught a ball and I was running, I would just sprint. You’ve got to get a running start. In fact, back then, I want to say the way the water would come off the field, the field was kind of concave. If you tried to jump in the corner, you’re not going to make it in the stands. That’s what happened to LeRoy. He jumped in the very corner, and it’s super high. You have to have some serious ups to get in in those corners. You’ve got to run, you've got to jump like a high jumper, you've got to grab the end of the stands and you've got to turn. If you turn, you can kind of sit up there.

Brooks has even trademarked the name, sharing the rights with the Packers.

The Leap hasn't come without safety concerns -- players have been grabbed inappropriately or had food and drink spilled on them. Still, Packers players kept it going when the COVID-19 pandemic forced fans to sit too far from the wall for them to touch players.

Opposing players have tried to leap in Green Bay -- perhaps most notably, former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson, who leapt into the arms of visiting Bengals fans.

Adam Thielen did it while with the Minnesota Vikings.

Most visiting players who do the Leap find fans of their team -- though some have been pushed back by Green Bay fans.

The Leap isn't just a tradition that has now lasted three decades -- though many folks might believe it started sooner. It's also an emotional subject for Butler, especially since White died in 2004 at the age of 43. White's passing occurred 11 years, to the day, after Butler's first Lambeau Leap.

Reggie was one of my favorite players, if not the favorite. So having him be a part of it was amazing. Every time they talk about Reggie, I see his highlights, they show The Leap. That really gets emotional, because that’s when everything turned in our franchise.

