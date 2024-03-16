Highlights The Green Bay Packers signed RB Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal.

The Packers opted for youth at RB, releasing Aaron Jones, who eventually signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay is an ideal landing spot for Jacobs, and the RB instantly improves the offense.

After spending the first five years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs will now find himself in the company of a rising star in quarterback Jordan Love and the rest of the Green Bay Packers' youthful offense.

Green Bay's 1,905 total rushing yards last season ranked 15th overall, and with Love having shown tremendous progress throughout all of 2023, it's clear that the front office wants to surround him with as many weapons as possible.

While one RB is set to be welcomed with open arms by the squad in green and yellow, another is on his way out. Aaron Jones was released by the team and recently signed with the Minnesota Vikings, an NFC North rival.

Green Bay Signs Jacobs to a Four-Year, $48 Million Deal

Packers opt for more youth at the RB position

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Jones set to turn 30 years old next season, the Packers clearly felt that it was time for a fresh face in the run game. Ironically enough, however, the deal that Jacobs received from Green Bay is almost identical to the one that Jones signed with the franchise in 2021, with both players receiving a four-year, $48 million offer from the club.

In an offense where hard-nosed, down-hill running is emphasized, Jacobs has the potential to once again cross the 1,000-yard rushing threshold. Matt LaFleur's duo run scheme helped to create a dynamic rushing attack between Jones and A.J. Dillon, and it is likely that it will find even more success with Jacobs at the forefront.

The signing also came at a convenient time for Jacobs, who was beginning to falter a bit along with the rest of the Raiders' offense. After posting a breakout year in 2022, his numbers drastically declined last season.

Josh Jacobs Career Stats Year Attempts Rushing Yards Yards Per Carry TDs 2019 242 1,150 4.75 7 2020 273 1,065 3.9 12 2021 217 872 4.02 9 2022 340 1,653 4.86 12 2023 233 805 3.45 6

The Raiders totaled 1,542 rushing yards in 2023, which ranks 30th overall in the NFL. The spry runner from Tulsa, Oklahoma has escaped one of the worst running games in the league and now joins a surging Packers squad. Jacobs' stock is undoubtedly on the rise, while Jones' appears to be on the decline.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Raiders' run game struggled mightily in 2023, ranking 30th in total rush yards (1,542), 28th in yards per carry (3.7), 27th in 20+ yard runs (7), 29th in rushing 1st down percentage (20.1%).

What's Next for Aaron Jones?

The Packers released the veteran RB after a seven-year tenure

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers selected Jones with the 182nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Jones has been a staple of the Packers' run game since his sophomore season in 2018, and his departure will surely sting for the Green Bay faithful.

However, after producing his lowest rushing total of his career since his rookie season, it was clear that it was time for the team to move on. His rushing yards dropped by 58%, marking one of the more dramatic fall offs in recent history.

Aaron Jones 2022 vs 2023 Seasons Year Attempts Rushing Yards Yards Per Carry TDs 2022 213 1,121 5.26 2 2023 142 656 4.62 2

Having played only 11 games in 2023, in addition to scoring just eight touchdowns in three seasons, Jones will more than likely be limited to third down or backup duties with his new team.

Jones is ninth overall in all-time rushing yards among active leaders in the NFL with 5,940 rushing yards to his name. He was one of the more consistent RBs in the league from 2019 to 2022, finishing with 1,000 or more rushing yards in three of those four seasons.

Despite a lackluster showing this past year, Jones did prove that he still had some gas in the tank down the final stretch of the season.

The Vikings are getting a physical runner and a veteran player who can bring both guidance and consistency to the backfield. With the Packers now believed to be a legitimate threat in the playoffs, the move for Jacobs is clearly one that they feel gives them a better opportunity at winning now compared to Jones.

Did the Packers Get It Right? Yes!

Jacobs provides an immediate upgrade to the backfield

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As a result of his age and low season totals, it's fair to say that the signing of Jacobs is a drastic improvement on the part of Green Bay. Once you compare the numbers, it's rather obvious that Jacobs is on pace to dwarf Jones in nearly every key category. Additionally, Jacobs' career numbers greatly surpass those of Jones' throughout his first five seasons.

Jones vs Jacobs Career Totals Category Aaron Jones Josh Jacobs Carries 1,177 1,305 Rushing Yards 5,940 5,545 Rushing Touchdowns 45 46 Receptions 272 197 Receiving Yards 2,076 1,448 Receiving Touchdowns 18 0 Seasons Played 7 5

Jones may have put together an impressive five-game run to close the season, but it pales in comparison to the production that Jacobs was able to create while stuck in Las Vegas. Despite having to shoulder the load for one of the lesser offenses in the NFL throughout his first fives years in the league, Jacobs has still managed to standout.

Jones may have been featured more in the passing game, but the difference in total yardage is negligible given that he's had two more years to do so than Jacobs. Given the quality and consistency that has come with his body of work, Green Bay is almost certainly making this move at the right time.

With Jacobs appearing to be on the upswing as Jones begins to enter the final phases of his career, the Packers just so happened to time the market perfectly and end up with one of the most talented rushers available today.

Over 15 RBs have already been signed this offseason including Jacobs, but his time in the sun is officially over. With the Packers now beginning to load up their roster after having pulled off a massive first-round upset against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last year, the recent addition of Jacobs could signify the beginning of a new era in Green Bay.

