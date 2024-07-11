Highlights Marshawn Lloyd stands out with a unique burst in the Packers backfield, offering a different element.

Lloyd may become a featured receiving back due to his explosive playing style, which could expand his opportunities in the offense.

Josh Jacobs should command a large portion of the carries, but there are warning signs of regression that could work in Lloyd's favor as he looks to eventually take-over the RB job.

The Green Bay Packers entered the offseason with plenty of talent on the roster, but decided to go about changing up the running back position.

They started things out by signing Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract. To follow that, they retained A.J. Dillon on a one-year agreement worth up to $1.45 million. Then, to top it all off, they selected USC's Marshawn Lloyd with the 88th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the bulk of the workload is expected to belong to the former Las Vegas Raiders star, Packers reporter Paul Bretl has observed that the rookie ball carrier has stood out this offseason thanks to the unique skill set and explosiveness he's offering:

Following the NFL draft, we heard both LaFleur and Adam Stenavich say to some effect that Lloyd brings a different element to this position group for Green Bay. After a short time of watching Lloyd on the practice field, you see what LaFleur and Stenavich were referring to, with him bringing a level of burst and acceleration that the other backs just don’t have.

Lloyd transferred to the Trojans for just one season, contributing 1,052 yards between the ground and passing game. Now, he enters the NFL looking to help contribute to an exciting Green Bay offense in 2024.

Could Lloyd Surprise in 2024?

The 3rd-rounder may carve out a role in the Green Bay backfield as a rookie

Marshawn Lloyd may find it difficult to find opportunities as a rookie running back entering an offense that just made a splash signing. However, the 23-year-old is working toward contributing as the featured receiving back out of the backfield:

The focus for Lloyd during the time off between minicamp and training camp was going to be on the pass-catching aspect of his game... Lloyd adds a different dynamic to the offense, Stenavich wants to get him involved as often as they can.

While Jacobs has high expectations, the explosiveness the rookie offers with a 5'9", 220-pound frame could easily result in carries going Lloyd's way earlier and more often than expected.

With an offense that is bound to create space in the trenches, the quicker back (Lloyd ran a 4.46 at the combine, Jacobs ran a 4.52 back in 2019 at his Pro Day) may be able to capitalize, and that could create a shift in direction for the workload.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Marshawn Lloyd averaged the second most yards per carry of qualified backs in the 2024 NFL Draft, at 7.1 yards per rush. Jaylen Wright was first, with 7.4.

The 2023 campaign was disappointing for Jacobs, but a large part of that was due to issues on the Raiders' offensive line. Still, there are some warning signs that the veteran ball carrier could be regressing a bit, and with the short shelf life of running backs in today's NFL, that could quickly result in the younger back taking over sooner than people expect.

