Highlights Head coach Matt LaFleur has an impressive 16-0 record in December, just two wins away from the best in NFL history.

The Green Bay Packers have a history of winning in the winter, with both LaFleur and former head coach Mike McCarthy finding success this time of year.

LaFleur's ability to rally his team and utilize his offensive scheme has been key to the Packers' success, even without key players like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

From the Ice Bowl to the Aaron Rodgers era, the Green Bay Packers have a history of dominance in December. The frozen tundra has claimed many victims since the team's inception in 1919. Since then, big coats, frozen beers, and winning records have become end-of-year staples in the state of Wisconsin.

After the duo of Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy came to an end, many wondered if the Packers were destined to slip into mediocrity. Thankfully, head coach Matt LaFleur has carried on Green Bay's tradition of getting hot when things get cold.

Examining LaFleur's December streak

LaFleur is on the cusp of creating the greatest December win streak in NFL history

Since taking over in 2019, LaFleur has posted an impressive 53-25 overall record with the Packers. While it certainly helps to have a QB of Rodgers' caliber when starting an NFL head coaching career, the fact that LaFleur has posted a staggering 16-0 record in December proves that he is more than deserving of his position. In fact, his December streak is only two wins away from being the best of its kind in the history of the NFL.

Rank Team Streak Streak Started Streak Ended Active Games Played Won 1 SDG 18 2006-12-03 2009-12-25 18 18 2 GNB 16 2019-12-01 2023-12-03 * 16 16 3 KAN 14 2018-12-30 2021-12-26 14 14 4 NWE 13 2009-12-13 2012-12-10 13 13 5 DAL 13 1968-12-08 1972-12-09 13 13

After pulling off a massive upset against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, LaFleur's Packers are primed to break the record. The New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers, Green Bay's next three opponents, inspire fear in no one right now.

Given the Packers' current strength of schedule, this streak could very well continue up until they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. Even then, Green Bay has a reasonable chance of beating their divisional rival to extend the streak to next season, especially considering their recent form.

While this trend may have initially emerged in part thanks to the talent of Rodgers, Sunday's victory over the Chiefs cemented it as a part of LaFleur's ever-growing legacy in Green Bay.

Green Bay wins in the winter

LaFleur isn't the only Packers head coach to find success this time of year

LaFleur isn't the only head coach to enjoy wintertime success in Green Bay. The aforementioned McCarthy, from 2006 to 2016, won three games or more in December in nine different seasons. During that span, he posted an overall December record of 35-13. While impressive, LaFleur has brought the tradition to new heights.

Whether it's the QB play, harsh climate conditions (and they are harsh, as Lambeau Field was recently ranked as the coldest stadium in the NFL, with a 38 degree Fahrenheit average during the 2021 season), or the home crowd advantage, Green Bay simply wins in the winter.

However, LaFleur's ongoing campaign isn't reliant on intangibles. He managed to ruin Christmas for the high-powered Miami Dolphins last year and even survived a shootout against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in 2021, both of which were road games. There's something else going on here.

LaFleur sparks his team at the right time

Despite missing the playoffs last year, LaFleur still finished strong

The road wins signify that this streak is more than just a result of the weather, it's predicated on LaFleur's ability to get his team rolling when it matters most. The 2022 season perfectly embodies this.

After a 3-1 start, the Packers endured a brutal 1-7 midseason stretch. After seemingly giving up on the season, the Packers sprang to life, ripping off a four-game win streak. With two victories over divisional rivals, they found themselves back in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. While the Detroit Lions would ultimately put an end to the optimism in Week 18 (in January), LaFleur had managed to rally his troops and give them a fighting chance after a horrendous midseason stretch.

Despite fielding a less than 100% Aaron Rodgers, dealing with a defense that couldn't hold up against the top 15 offenses, and feeling the absence of star WR Davante Adams, LaFleur found a way. The key? The effectiveness of LaFleur's scheme.

LaFleur continues to utilize what are called gap-scheme runs while predominantly featuring a zone-focused offense. By incorporating duo runs, which allow for more physical, down-hill rushing, LaFleur can keep his RBs fresh while taking some of the pressure off his QB.

As the weather gets colder and windier, the run game becomes more reliable than its passing counterpart, and this style can snowball into problems for NFL defenses. This perfect combination of scheme and environment allows the Packers to punish defenders on long drives.

Packers upset Chiefs in Week 13

Despite missing RB Aaron Jones, the Packers were still able to execute

Coming into Week 13, the Chiefs were booked as one of the most oppressive defenses in the NFL. Ranked second in pressure rate, Kansas City has made a living this year off of generating hits and sacks through blitzing. They blitz at the sixth-highest rate in the league and are not afraid to send the house.

LaFleur's scheme shined on Sunday as the Packers' offensive line was more than successful in withstanding whatever the Chiefs could throw at them. Despite missing their starting RB, Aaron Jones, the Packers were still able to mix in RB Patrick Taylor and WR Christian Watson behind backup RB A.J. Dillon, to provide more than enough relief when needed.

Given the success of LaFleur's offensive scheme, the strength of schedule, and the emerging talent of QB Jordan Love, there's no reason to suspect that the Packers shouldn't be able to make history this December. Grab your winter coat, an extra large hot chocolate, and get ready for a very merry Christmas in Green Bay.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.