Ed's father, Carmen, was the 49ers' president and CEO from 1991-1997.

Ed's proven track record and success in bringing revenue to Green Bay led to a unanimous selection.

It's official: the Green Bay Packers have their new president and CEO as of 2025.

Packers' chief operating officer and general counsel, Ed Policy, will replace Mark Murphy's role following his retirement in 2025, the team announced on Monday.

Despite interviewing a list of more than 90 candidates, Ed was unanimously selected after the board of directors recommended him. He will take over the role in July 2025, when the Packers hold their shareholders' meeting.

The Packers are the only publicly owned team in the NFL that is a non-profit entity, leading to a much different process in selecting a president than a privately owned NFL team would. The outgoing CEO, Murphy, spoke on Policy's appointment:

Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success.

Policy is the son of former San Francisco 49ers president and CEO, Carmen Policy. Carmen held an executive role in the 49ers organization during five of the team's Super Bowl championships. Carmen later joined the Cleveland Browns organization from 1998-2004 as the president and minority owner.

Why Ed Policy Was Promoted

Sure, Ed comes from a father who had a lot of experience and success in San Francisco, but Ed built himself a resume worthy of the job he has recently received.

Ed had 10 years of experience with the Arena Football League, mainly as the deputy commissioner and president. He served for a year as the acting commissioner before entering the NFL.

He spent a year as an executive consultant directly for the NFL before he joined the Packers' organization. From 2012-2018, Ed served as the vice president and general counsel, before being promoted in 2018 to the chief operating officer of the Packers organization. Essentially, Ed was Murphy's right-hand man within the Packers organization.

Ed's largest accomplishment as the chief operating officer was leading the development of the Packers' Titletown District, which is just west of Lambeau Field, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Titletown District is a development near the stadium where fans can come eat, play, and stay near Lambeau Field. It opened in 2017 with the goal of turning the area around the stadium into a year-round destination, similar to what the Dallas Cowboys have with The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Another major win of Ed's is bringing the 2025 NFL Draft to Lambeau Field and Titletown District. A large part of winning that bid was building something like the Titletown District, which allows the area to host the number of NFL fans that travel from around the country to attend the event.

The NFL Draft brought in close to $200 million in revenue to the city of Detroit in 2024.

Of course, team success is a big part of the job for Ed, but bringing in revenue for the city of Green Bay is a vital part of this new role he's taking on in 2025. So far, he's proven he's ready for the job.

