While the 2024 NFL Draft was more than two weeks ago, drafting in general is still front of mind for most people in the NFL world.

New England Patriots new “de facto” general manager Eliot Wolf recounted the time he was in the Green Bay Packers draft war room in 1996 where they almost drafted legendary Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis (via The Adam Schefter Podcast):

John Michels was one. Tackle from USC, now that one didn’t work out, that’s actually an interesting story because they were getting ready to draft Ray Lewis, and Baltimore picked him right before… and then they ended up picking John Michels.

During Wolf's recounting of that story, Schefter is seen with a face of disbelief, as most Packers and Ravens would be at such a claim.

Wolf Recounts the 1996 Draft Day Story

Wolf says that the Packers had Ray Lewis on the phone before Baltimore picked him

After hearing that the Packers were one pick away from a franchise-altering defensive centerpiece, Schefter had to make sure he was really hearing what he was hearing:

Whoa, whoa, hold on, so, the Packers would’ve taken Ray Lewis if he were available and he went right before them?

“The pick before,” Wolf said.

Schefter then confirmed that Wolf, who worked in the player personnel division with the Packers from 2004-2017, was in the war room during the 1996 draft and asked him what he remembered about it. The Packers were clearly tantalizingly close to landing the Miami (FL) product:

Uh, there was some disappointment. They actually had Ray on the phone. They were talking to Ray, but Baltimore was still on the clock. Yup.

Wolf also said that the Packers thought of Lewis as one of the best players in the draft but also admitted that, during that time, Lewis was considered somewhat of an undersized middle linebacker despite putting up 20+ tackles in some games.

While Wolf was still eight years from his official debut with the Packers during that fateful 1996 draft, his father, Ron Wolf, was Green Bay's general manager from 1991-2000, so his 14-year-old son sitting in on the draft makes a lot of sense.

After departing Green Bay in 2017, the younger Wolf worked as the assistant general manager of the Cleveland Browns from 2018-2019 before landing in his new home with the New England Patriots in 2020 as a consultant. He has since moved up to director of scouting and was recently named the team's new de facto general manager while retaining his director of scouting responsibilities.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ray Lewis holds the NFL record for most career solo tackles, with 1,568.

It goes without saying that Lewis had a decorated NFL career, which spanned from 1996 to 2012. He won two Defensive Player of the Year awards, two Super Bowls, the Super Bowl 35 MVP, seven First-Team All-Pros, three Second-Team All-Pros, 13 Pro Bowls, and the list goes on and on.

He finished his career with 2,059 total tackles, 41.5 sacks, 67 pass deflections, 31 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, and 20 fumble recoveries. And, of course, he’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But what about Michels?

He was part of the Packers' Super Bowl 31-winning roster in 1996 and was part of the PFWA All-Rookie Team that year as well after starting nine games at left tackle. He played from 1996 to 1998 with the Packers, though he didn't see the field in 1998 or in 1999 in his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sadly, injuries to his knees derailed his career. We can only imagine how different the league would be if the Packers had been a little more aggressive in their pursuit of Lewis.

