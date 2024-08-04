Highlights Josh Jacobs, the new starting RB, must stay healthy and return to form to support Love.

LT Rasheed Walker must step up his game to protect Love's blind side effectively.

WR Romeo Doubs must become a reliable target for Love.

The Green Bay Packers signed quarterback Jordan Love to a four-year, $220M extension. The pressure now falls on Love to deliver and prove his worth, but plenty of starters will need to bring their A-game to win the division currently ruled by the Detroit Lions.

Last season, a terrible start cost them a chance at the division, and although Love's lackluster performance could be blamed, it was an all-around team effort.

2023 NFC North Teams First 7 Games vs. Last 10 Games Team 2023 First 7 Games 2023 Final 10 Games Detroit Lions 5-2 7-3 Green Bay Packers 2-5 7-3 Minnesota Vikings 3-4 4-6 Chicago Bears 2-5 5-5

The quarterback position is indeed the most important in the NFL, but it is a team sport, and plenty of players on the Packers' roster could have a tremendous impact on games.

Here are five Packers players who must step up in 2024 to have a shot at the division.

Josh Jacobs

The new starting running back must stay healthy and productive.

One of the many horses on the free agent running back carousel was the former Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs. He will replace Aaron Jones as RB1 and needs to bounce back after having his worst running season last year. He only played 13 games due to a quad injury in Week 14, but he still recorded the fewest rushing yards and touchdowns in his career (805 and eight, respectively).

His ability to accelerate through gaps and power forward for yards could help relieve pressure on Love, which would mean fewer daring throws that lead to interceptions.

Comparing Jacobs to Jones in 2022 will leave Lambeau fans salivating and crossing their fingers for a return to form. Both played full seasons in 2022, and Jacobs is four years younger than Jones.

2022 Aaron Jones vs. Josh Jacobs Player Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns First Downs Aaron Jones 1121 2 54 Josh Jacobs 1653 12 93

Although Jones is more of a receiving back by comparison (fewer carries and more catches), Jacobs still brings a rushing attack the Packers have not seen since Ahman Green in 2003. After signing Jacobs to a four-year, $48M contract, all expectations should list him as the X-Factor on offense. Health will be key to any rushing success.

Rasheed Walker

A surprisingly talented player that needs to be a wall this season.

Charles LeClaire

Of the 22 projected starters for offense and defense, 17 were drafted in the first or second round. Then, there is starting left tackle Rasheed Walker.

Walker was a seventh-round pick, No. 250 overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft. Although he is a massive human being, standing at six-foot-six and 324 pounds, despite his impressive measurements, he still gave up six sacks last season and didn't have people hailing him as one of the top left tackles in the league.

On a roster filled with top-tier talent, Walker's presence sticks out like a blindside blocker. The Packers failed to address the LT position via the draft or free agency, so Love's literal back is on the line if Walker fails to step up his game.

The biggest nightmare for this Packers team is worrying about the QB they just paid $220M for, so Walker's development in his third season will be key to giving the offense time to make plays in both the passing and running attack.

Romeo Doubs

Someone has to catch the ball from Love...consistently.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



Content Maybe the biggest question mark outside of Love's second season starting is who in the receiving room will step up Third-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs is the prime suspect.

Despite being second in receptions behind Jayden Reed, Doubs was targeted the most in the passing game with 96. Of those 96 targets, he only brought in 59 catches for 674 yards. His eight touchdowns prove he is a worthy WR1, but he will need a more diverse route tree this season to solidify his potential as a 1,000-yard receiver.

Of course, an argument can be made that the entirety of the WR room needs to step up, but Doubs is the only player besides Reed to show the capability to handle the rock.

Green Bay Packers 2023 Receivers vs. Romeo Doubs (excluding Jayden Reed) Player Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving Touchdowns Entire Packers WR Room (without Jayden Reed) 106 1,424 11 Romeo Doubs 59 674 8

With Reed coming off a toe injury, expectations will rise for Doubs early on in the season if Reed proves to be injury-prone. This will be a make-or-break season for Doubs because if he can't prove he is WR1, the team will likely move on once his contract expires.

Xavier McKinney

Vocal leadership is needed in the Packers' secondary.

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers signed two major players in free agency. They brought Jacobs in to beef up the offense and signed former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney, who will be a huge piece to this Packer defensive puzzle.

In 2023, McKinney recorded his career-high in tackles and pass deflections. He also had three interceptions, making him a menace in the secondary.

Statistics aside, the 2024 season needs more leadership from the Packers secondary. Besides Jaire Alexander, the team could use another veteran back at the third level, and McKinney delivers in that department. The team spent $67M to bring him in for four seasons, so expecting him to perform even better than last season is not unreasonable.

The money proves the Packers view McKinney as a "blue chip" player, so he needs to step up and adapt to the new team from Week 1.

Anders Carlson

Kicking woes could be on the horizon in Lambeau.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Kicking matters. For the Packers, kicker Anders Carlson was ranked 23rd in field goal percentage among NFL kickers with more than 20 attempts.

The team brought in veteran kicker Greg Joesph as competition, but Carlson is expected to retain the starting job after making 27 field goals last season. From 50-plus yards, he was three-for-five, but only kicked 50 percent from 40-to-49-yard range (four-for-eight).

The Packers' offense is expected to move the ball across the 50 consistently, but they need to be able to trust Carlson to make the big kicks early on in games. Clutch kicks are another animal, but Carlson can build trust with the coaches by nailing 40-plus-yard field goals and not missing FIVE extra points during the regular season.

He also missed an extra-point try in the playoffs last season, so the Packers will need him to drastically improve this season if they want to contend against teams that give up very few touchdowns per game.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.