Packers OC Adam Stenavich has praised Lloyd's speed, burst, and vision.

The Packers averaged 112.1 rushing yards per game in 2023.

The Green Bay Packers made a bold move in letting running back Aaron Jones leave the building to sign with the division rival Minnesota Vikings, but now, they have a three-headed backfield that consists of Josh Jacobs, A.J. Dillon, and rookie MarShawn Lloyd.

Lloyd, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of USC, received some rave reviews at a recent Packers press conference by offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, who's in his third season as the team's offensive coordinator and has been with the organization since 2019.

Packers OC Adam Stenavich Loves MarShawn Lloyd

The third-year OC likes Lloyd's speed, burst, and vision

"I liked his speed. I liked his speed a lot," Stenavich said of Lloyd. "He had some good runs in OTAs where you saw his burst. He's got good vision, so I'm really excited about that out of the backfield."

Stenavich is right to like his speed. Coming out of USC, Lloyd ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, his biggest issue throughout his college career was staying healthy.

He played two seasons at South Carolina before transferring to the Trojans in 2023. In three years, he had a total of 289 carries for 1,609 yards and eight touchdowns. At USC in 2023, he had just 115 carries on 156 snaps for 816 yards and nine touchdowns. This was easily his best season, playing in 11 games.

MarShawn Lloyd College Stats Year Carries Rush Yards Rush TD Team 2021 64 228 1 South Carolina 2022 110 565 9 South Carolina 2023 115 816 9 USC

Lloyd profiles as an excellent third-down back with Jacobs on the roster and provides the Packers running back depth chart with elements that Dillon cannot.

"I would like to get (Lloyd) out there as much as possible," Stenavich said. "He's got a skill set that's a little bit different than AJ's as far as his speed. He's not quite the bruiser that (Dillon) is, obviously, but he's got a different type of skill set. So it'll be nice to get him the ball in space and just see what he can do because I think he's gonna add a good explosive element to the offense as well."

In 2023, the Packers, who were forced to deal with injuries to Jones throughout much of the year, ranked 15th in rushing yards per game at 112.1. Over their final three regular-season games, however, they averaged 154.3 yards. They were weirdly also much better on the road, with 123.3 yards per game as opposed to an average of just 99.4 at Lambeau Field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Marshawn Lloyd tallied 47 missed tackles and had 14 15-plus-yard runs in 2023 at USC.

This new rushing attack, coupled with another year of Jordan Love starting under center, could create a young and explosive Packers offense. That said, Stenavich is asking everyone to pump the brakes a little bit, saying, "No one's going to hand anything to us in this league."

"We know how good we can be, but we need to understand that no one's going to hand anything to us in this league," Stenavich said. "Everything must be earned. Just the (intentionality) of going out there every single day and working hard and working at your craft and being the best that you can be, that's what's going to take us back to the playoffs and get us as far as we can go."

