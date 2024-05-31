Highlights Green Bay's defensive players are excited about what's to come in new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's system.

The Packers were worse defensively in 2023 than some of their surface statistics indicated.

Hafley's scheme will allow players across all levels of the defense to be more instinctive in 2024.

The 2023 Green Bay Packers defense was an enigma. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry's unit featured eight first-round picks and finished top-10 in points allowed, but ranked among the bottom-10 in scoring percentage. The Packers also boasted a top-10 pass defense in terms of yards per game, yet somehow slotted 28th in EPA/Pass. Even The Riddler doesn't have an explanation for that confounding truth.

After the season ended, Green Bay parted ways with the oft-criticized Barry and hired Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to be their new DC. The unconventional move speaks to how turbulent the college football landscape is, but also showed head coach Matt LaFleur's desire to have a coordinator get his defense playing more collaboratively instead of being less than the sum of its parts.

Based on the words of safety Xavier McKinney, Hafley is doing just that. Green Bay's biggest free agent acquisition told ESPN's Rob Demovsky he believes the Packers are going to thrive under their new coordinator's tutelage.

I think we could be really special... he's going to allow us to be really aggressive... create a lot of turnovers, and just play with our instincts... obviously we're building right now, but I know eventually we'll get to the point where he'll give us the keys and let us do our thing... the sky's the limit for us.

McKinney was far from alone in his giddiness. Cornerback Eric Stokes expressed love for Hafley's mindset, saying "he just wants [us] to ball... he ain't gonna make [us] overthink anything." Meanwhile, defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Colby Wooden described their coordinator's different scheme as a reason for optimism.

How Is Hafley's System Different From Barry's?

It uses four defensive linemen instead of three

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

In Barry's defense, the Packers' base unit was 3-4, featuring three defensive linemen and four linebackers. In a 3-4, there are two inside linebackers and two edge-rushing types, two defensive ends that traditionally line up inside the offensive tackles, and a nose tackle directly across from the center.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Green Bay's defense did not create many turnovers last year. The Packers were one of just 10 teams to force a turnover on less than 10% of possessions in 2023, and they had the second-fewest interceptions (7) in the league. Only the Tennessee Titans (6) picked off opposing quarterbacks less often.

A 4-3 package included four defensive linemen and three linebackers. By definition, you have one less linebacker on the field and an additional defensive lineman, but in practice, it's exactly the opposite. The need for a true nose tackle is eliminated, allowing you to play a defensive tackle over each guard and have your outside linebackers maintain their alignment, but be labeled "defensive ends" instead.

Instead of having two "inside linebackers" on the field, you'll have three, giving your defense another speedy, gap-shooting presence who can also provide real assistance in coverage on passing downs. As defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich mentioned, the change will allow Green Bay to be a more chaotic group.

It's about TFLs and sacks. We're going to look to create havoc in the backfield. Every down, we're looking to penetrate and make something big happen. Offensive linemen [are] going to have to stay on the line of scrimmage a little bit longer with the movements and the ability for us to get in the backfield.

Clark, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle who routinely trains with 4-3 DTs DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead, said he "always wondered" what it was like playing in such a system. After his brief foray inside it, he "[sees] how they made so many [tackles for loss." Wooden echoed McKinney's comments, telling Demovsky he and Clark will be able to play on instinct more than they could before.

Last year we were more reading [each play]... [now] we're asked to just not think and go... that plays into our favor... this year, we're not reading. We're just going. Full stop running on the way to the quarterback.

Even if it doesn't evolve into an elite unit, Green Bay's defense is primed to be more dangerous with Hafley calling the shots. As long as their offense can maintain the tremendous success they enjoyed in the back half of 2023, the Packers could find themselves fighting for a top-two seed in the NFC next year.

Source: Rob Demovsky

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.