Josh Jacobs is really excited about his opportunity to shine for the Green Bay Packers, as he has high expectations for himself and his team. Jacobs spoke in great detail about his aspirations and goals on NFL Network's, The Insiders, with Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

I can honestly say that as I'm getting older and I'm playing longer, I have a real goal of legacy. I think that's a big thing – wanting to play in important games, play in the playoffs, make a deep run and, you know, play in that game if we get there. That's big for me. I think that's the most important thing.

This shouldn't come as a surprise from Jacobs, as he's only played in one playoff game as part of the Las Vegas Raiders, back in 2021. In that game, he rushed for 83 yards and caught four passes for 44 yards in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It can be deflating playing for a losing team, but Jacobs has an opportunity with an iconic organization to be a key part of a playoff contender.

Jacobs signed a four-year deal worth $48 million this offseason, replacing Aaron Jones. Jacobs understands he's going to be a veteran on a young team. But his expectations are extremely high as he spoke highly about the quarterback and talent of the team.

I honestly think the sky is the limit in this offense. Obviously, with having a special guy in Jordan Love, you know, and having a good offensive line and some good receivers out there makes it a lot easier for me, but just to be able to see the game plan and things that they want me to do this year, the things that they're allowing me to do, I just think it's going to be a special year.

There's some serious excitement buzzing in Green Bay, and Jacobs could be a big part of it.

Jacobs Role in Offense

After an inefficient 2023 season, Jacobs needs to find a way to return to the 2022 version of himself

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2023 was a season to forget for Jacobs. After rushing for 1,653 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns in 2022, he had the least efficient season of his career in 2023, averaging 3.5 YPC.

Jacobs did miss four games last season, but the yards-per-carry are concerning. Jacobs got off to a slow and inefficient start to the 2023 season, before he rushed for 90+ yards in three of four games from Week 9 to Week 12. Unfortunately, his season was cut short after Week 14 due to a quad injury.

Josh Jacobs Career Stats Year Attempts Rushing Yards Yards Per Carry TDs 2019 242 1,150 4.75 7 2020 273 1,065 3.9 12 2021 217 872 4.02 9 2022 340 1,653 4.86 12 2023 233 805 3.45 6

Of course, Jacobs needs to be better in the run game, especially since the Packers were ninth in yards-per-attempt running the ball in 2023. Where Jacobs could also help is as a pass catcher, where he seemed to get more comfortable last season, averaging eight yards per reception.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Jacobs earned All-Pro Honors after a strong 2022 season, the only time of his NFL career.

The pressure is on the star running back, as the Packers drafted Marshawn Lloyd in the third round as a potential replacement.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.