Highlights Jordan Love is approaching the end of his rookie deal & aims to join the $200 million QB club soon.

Packers have not made progress on extending Love's contract, raising questions & concerns.

Both sides express desire to secure a deal, but valuation differences are likely delaying negotiations.

Things are getting interesting in Green Bay.

Last year, Jordan Love emerged as one of the best young QBs in the league in his first campaign as the starting QB for the Green Bay Packers. However, he was drafted back in 2020, so 2024 will be the last year of his rookie deal, and he is set to hit free agency in 2025.

Unfortunately for the Packers—but maybe not for any QB-needy team in the league hoping to get a shot at Love during the 2025 offseason—there has been no progress on extension talks.

While speaking to the media at a football camp on July 16, Love was asked about the extension, only for a Packers PR rep to interrupt the journalist by repeatedly saying "no" and "sorry" (via Fox6's Lily Zhao):

The interaction certainly didn't seem confrontational, as the reporter and Love laughed, and the rep was smiling as he was shutting the question down. However, it certainly speaks to the contentious nature of these contract talks. At the end of the video, a person can be heard saying "news to come", a line which Love repeated before he was shepherded away.

Both sides have said they want to get the deal done by training camp, which starts on July 21 for Packers veterans.

Related Jordan Love Can Prove He is Green Bay's Next Great QB in 2024 Jordan Love had an excellent first year as a starter, but he'll need to continue playing at that level to be the Packers' next great quarterback.

What This Means For Love & the Packers

Love is likely looking for a contract in the $40-$50 million per year range

If you're a glass half full kind of gal, you could view that interaction very positively. Love seemed in good spirits, and the fact that he parroted the "news to come" line could be seen as an indication that the contract is incoming.

If you're a glass half empty kind of guy, you could also take that interaction as a dark omen. It's never very encouraging when a rep for the team interrupts a player speaking to the media, as it demonstrates that they don't trust him not to say something negative.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jordan Love's debut season as a starting QB was one for the books. In 2023, Love had a better completion percentage, more yards, more TDs, fewer INTs, and a higher passer rating than his predecessors in Titletown, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, had in their debut campaigns as starters.

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, but that's not any more comforting to Packers fans, because at the end of the day, their franchise QB still has no contract past the 2024 season, which is a perilous place to be as a team.

There's no question that both sides want to get a deal done, as Love spoke with Bleacher Report recently about his desire to sign a second contract with the team that drafted him:

That would mean a lot to me. That would be awesome. To be able to sign an extension with the team that drafted you is something that all players dream of. Hopefully, that happens here in the future, but I’m excited for the upcoming season and what’s in store for our team and to be able to solidify something long-term here in Green Bay.

However, Love also said "we'll see" when asked in May if he'd hold out of training camp if there wasn't any extension in place by then. While there were seemingly positive updates about a deal getting done more recently, those have not come to fruition yet, if they ever will.

The reason for the extended talks most likely lies in the difference in valuation between team and player. The team would argue that they've only seen him do it for one year, so they can't pay him like an elite QB, in case 2023 was a fluke.

Love, for his part, is probably arguing that the league has a dearth of QB talent right now, and while it was one year, Love proved he was one of the best in the game when it comes to individual, as well as team success, winning a playoff game and falling just short of another in the 2023 postseason while throwing the second-most TDs.

Love 2023 QB Ranks Category Love Rank Yards/Game 244.6 10th Completion % 64.2 20th TD 32 2nd INT % 1.9 T-14th Passer Rating 96.1 11th

Love showed the potential to be a top five QB in 2023, and he currently has the seventh-shortest odds (+1,400) to win MVP in 2024 at BetMGM. The six guys in front of him are either on rookie deals, or making $43 million a year or more.

The latest QB contracts have gone to Kirk Cousins (four years, $180 million), Jared Goff (four years, $212 million), and Trevor Lawrence (five years, $275 million). Those are listed in order of overall value and AAV, but also by how recently they were signed. It seems as though each new contract must eclipse the previous one, which is good for Love.

Most would say that, based on last season, Lawrence is probably the worst of the bunch, yet because he signed later, he's getting paid the most. Love has a higher ceiling than that trio, so when he does sign, we can't imagine it will be for anything less than the $45 million Cousins and Patrick Mahomes are making per year.

Unfortunately, that's the going rate for a star QB right now, so the Packers will have to swallow their pride and pay Love what the market says. If they think they can let Love walk and get lucky by drafting a fourth-straight star QB (Favre, Rodgers, Love) in 2025, they've got another thing coming.

Source: Lily Zhao

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.