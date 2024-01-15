Highlights Against all odds, the young and inexperienced Green Bay Packers dominated the Dallas Cowboys in a 48-32 victory.

Jordan Love and the Packers offense set the tone early and never looked back.

The Green Bay defense intercepted Dak Prescott twice, the second resulting in a pick-six.

Coming into Sunday afternoon's Wild Card Round matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, there was absolutely zero pressure on the Green Bay Packers. And why would there be?

With the fourth-youngest team in NFL playoff history, a starting quarterback with 18 career starts under his belt and no postseason experience, and facing a 12-5 Cowboys team that hadn't lost at home all season, the Packers essentially had no right to win this football game, let alone in the dominant fashion they did.

But that's precisely what happened at AT&T Stadium as Green Bay rolled to an easy 48-32 victory, thus setting up a date in the Divisional Round with the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

As for the Cowboys, they're now headed home earlier than expected yet again. Despite going 12-5 in the regular season in each of the past three years, Mike McCarthy has gone just 1-3 in the postseason.

The Packers outclassed the Cowboys from the start

Green Bay dominated Dallas in every phase of the game

Jordan Love and the Packers' offense set the tone early. After taking a touchback on the opening kickoff, Green Bay drove 75 yards down the field on 12 plays and took 7:52 off the clock en route to Aaron Jones' three-yard touchdown run. And while nobody knew it at the time, the route was on from there.

Near the end of the first quarter, Dak Prescott was intercepted by Jaire Alexander, which the Packers turned into a second Jones touchdown just three plays later.

And after the Green Bay defense forced a punt on the Cowboys' next offensive possession, Love led a 10-play, 93-yard drive that culminated with his first-ever postseason touchdown pass, a 20-yard strike to Dontayvion Wicks.

On the ensuing possession, the Packers' defense took its turn in the scoring fun as Darnell Savage Jr. picked off Prescott and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown, giving Green Bay a 27-0 lead.

Dallas finally got into the endzone as time expired in the first half and opened the third quarter with a field goal to make the score 27-10. But their momentum stopped there.

Jones, who rushed for 118 yards on 21 carries, added a third touchdown on the next drive, and Love tacked on two additional touchdown passes, the last of which went to Romeo Doubs, who recorded his first-ever 100-yard game, catching six passes for 151 yards.

The Cowboys got within two scores late, but this game was never close. And despite catching nine passes for 110 yards, CeeDee Lamb was never a factor.

Matt LaFleur couldn't have asked for anything better from Love, who completed 16 of 21 passes for 272 yards with the aforementioned three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.