Highlights The Green Bay Packers landed GIVEMESPORT's top free agent safety, Xavier McKinney, on a four-year deal worth $68 million.

Green Bay, who had four pending free agent safeties, may need to sign another safety to play alongside McKinney.

The New York Giants have lost two big-time players in free agency, but may be getting one in a blockbuster trade.

The Green Bay Packers are maximizing their window.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers and safety Xavier McKinney have come to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract. McKinney, a fifth-year pro, spent his first four years in the league with the New York Giants after being selected 36th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The move is just the latest in what has been a busy day for Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. Green Bay signed running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal hours after the legal tampering period opened, promptly released running back Aaron Jones a short time later and cut longtime left tackle David Bakhtiari to kick off the day.

Related Report: Christian Wilkins Joins Forces with Maxx Crosby in Las Vegas The star defensive tackle is leaving Miami for a four-year, $110M deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

McKinney addresses the Packers' biggest need

Green Bay had four pending free agents at safety

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

McKinney, GIVEMESPORT's top free agent safety after Antoine Winfield Jr. was franchise tagged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was outstanding in 2023. He posted Pro Football Focus' fourth-best safety grade (87.8), recorded 116 combined tackles and notched a career-best 11 pass defenses. He was clearly the apple of Green Bay's eye; his $17 million annual salary makes him the NFL's fourth-highest paid safety.

Five Highest-Paid Safeties, Annual Average Value Player AAV Derwin James $19,000,000 Minkah Fitzpatrick $18,247,000 Antoine Winfield Jr. $17,123,000 Xavier McKinney $17,000,000 Jessie Bates III $16,005,000

The Packers' heavy investment was necessary. Green Bay wasn't set to lose many key contributors in free agency, but did have four safeties heading to the open market, leaving practically nobody in the position room ahead of 2024. Darnell Savage, the team's first-round pick in 2019 and PFF's No. 15 graded safety last year, was one of those four pending free agents. The Packers elected to head in another direction and upgrade in significant fashion.

McKinney, whose signing won't be official until Wednesday, will likely be paired up on the backend with a value signing or rookie draft pick later this offseason. Savage, meanwhile, has inked a three-year, $21 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Giants lose another star

New York's foundation may be crumbling

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

McKinney's departure is the second big loss the Giants absorbed on Monday. Running back Saquon Barkley, the face of the franchise since being selected No. 2 overall in 2017, not only left the team, but reportedly joined New York's bitter rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, on a three-year contract.

Barkley was more than the engine of the Giants' offense; he was the one piece the fanbase was clinging to for hope. Now, general manager Joe Schoen must find a replacement in a running back market with quickly dwindlingoptions or via one of seven NFL Draft selections.

Despite the sour taste of Barkley and McKinney's absences, it isn't all doom and gloom in New York today. The Giants exacted a measure of revenge on the Packers by signing their guard, Jon Runyan Jr., to a three-year, $30 million dollar deal and are reportedly acquiring Carolina Panthers' defensive end Brian Burns in a blockbuster trade.

Source: Ian Rapoport