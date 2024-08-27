Key Takeaways The Green Bay Packers traded for Malik Willis to solidify the backup quarterback position.

Willis is looking to revive his career in Green Bay after a disappointing tenure with the Tennessee Titans.

A quick look into some potential quarterbacks that Tennessee could tap to replace Willis.

The Green Bay Packers made a surprising move after they agreed to send a seventh round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for quarterback Malik Willis on August 26.

The Pack added some depth at the position after making Jordan Love the highest paid player in league history. Love's massive contract extension is worth $220 million over four seasons, tying him to Green Bay through the 2028 season.

The Packers selected quarterback Michael Pratt out of Tulane in the seventh round with hopes that he would become the long term answer at backup quarterback. Pratt was mediocre throughout the preseason, throwing for 178 yards on 35 attempts in all three games.

He threw for one touchdown and one interception through the air, the latter of which was a poor decision that resulted in him colliding with one of his receivers as he tried to make the tackle after throwing it straight to the linebacker. Pratt was cut during NFL roster cut-down day on August 27.

Breaking Down Malik Willis' Career

Willis was never able to put the pieces together in Tennessee

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers are bringing in Willis to give them a backup quarterback that is capable of winning multiple games if Love were to go down at some point. Despite Willis' mediocre career thus far, he still possesses elite physical traits that resemble those of Love.

Matt LaFleur has confidence in his ability to get the most out of his quarterbacks, and rightfully so. The brilliant offensive mind guided Aaron Rodgers to back-to-back MVP seasons, then elevated Love to a top 10 quarterback in his first season under center. He will now have the opportunity to revive Willis' career in Green Bay, and help solidify the team's backup quarterback spot.

The hype train was real surrounding Willis leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. Many experts predicted him to be a late first round pick due to the lack of quarterback talent in the class. Willis ended up falling to the third round, where the Titans selected him with the 86th pick, which turned out to be a reach even way down there.

2022 Draft Class- Quarterbacks Player Team Round - Pick Kenny Picket Pittsburgh Steelers 1–20 Desmond Ridder Atlanta Falcons 3–74 Malik Willis Tennessee Titans 3–86 Matt Corral Carolina Panthers 3–94 Bailey Zappe New England Patriots 4–137 Sam Howell Washington Commanders 5–144 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 7–262

Willis appeared in 11 games with Tennessee, including three starts during his rookie campaign. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass while only completing 53% of his passes in the process. The strength of his game thus far has been his rushing ability, running for 144 yards on the ground and one score.

Willis has the physical skills to become a solid backup for the Packers, and could even keep the team afloat for a short stretch if Love were ever to miss time due to injury. His accuracy and decision-making will improve under LaFleur, while having the opportunity to learn and develop behind Love.

Titans Could Look to Add Quarterback Depth

The team seems to be confident in Mason Rudolph as the backup to Will Levis

Will Levis and Mason Rudolph are the only two signal callers on Tennessee's roster as of today. Rudolph had a few solid performances during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers , but leaves a little something to be desired if asked to start for more than a few games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Will Levis completed 19 of his 29 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns during his first career start last season for the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans could look to bring a familiar face back to the Music City, as Ryan Tannehill remains unsigned. In a perfect world, Tannehill would be the ideal backup to Levis, considering his veteran experience and familiarity with the organization. However, that is unlikely to happen given the way things ended between Tannehill and the Titans after he previously lost the starting job to Willis and then again to Levis.

The Titans appear to be content with Rudolph as their number two, considering that there is little quality among the remaining free agent quarterbacks. Rudolph won the backup job after completing 63.3% of his throws for 365 yards and one touchdown this pre-season. After roster cuts on August 27, however, they could kick the tires on a couple of other options such as Desmond Ridder or Nathan Peterman.

The Titans will look to make some noise with Levis under center this season and a completely revamped defensive unit. They could compete for a Wild Card spot in one of the league's most underrated divisions, the AFC South .

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.