The average career for an NFL player is just over three seasons, but the ability to last that long is extremely difficult. From attempting to make it into a league with some of the world's top athletes, to trying to navigate the day-to-day grind of the professional level, very few manage to last long-term.

Unfortunately for Green Bay Packers undrafted free agent guard Trente Jones, who the team signed after drafting two offensive tackles and a center during their 2024 draft, his career is ending before it can even begin after just two weeks.

The former Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman was placed on the Packers' injured/reserve list on Monday after dealing with complications in his back that likely would have sidelined him through parts of the offseason. The 23-year-old plans to turn his focus to continuing to build his brand as an influencer on TikTok and other platforms.

Trente Jones Career Recap

Despite his career being cut short, Jones has plenty to be proud of

Jones initially committed to the University of Michigan as a four-star recruit out of the state of Georgia. He spent two years buried on the depth chart developing his game before he was able to crack into the rotation up front in his third year with the program as the Wolverines' sixth offensive lineman. He would see the field in jumbo packages with extra offensive linemen, or step in at right tackle as needed.

During the next two seasons, his role expanded, starting in nearly half of the games in 2022 and 2023 and serving as a swing tackle who got plenty of action in the trenches. Despite never being a full-time starter, Jones saw plenty of in-game reps, with over 200 snaps in each of his final two years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trente Jones put up an 81.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2023, which was tops among all Michigan players and would have been good for top 65 in the nation had he played enough snaps to qualify.

Michigan had one of the top offensive lines in football last year, even being awarded the Joe Moore Award in 2022 for the nation's best offensive line unit. In 2023, it was believed that the Wolverines had six NFL-caliber offensive linemen, and all of them received an invitation to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

The belief concerning Jones was that he had a chance to continue his familiar role as a depth lineman who could be plugged into the unit up front and offer inside-outside versatility as needed.

Standing 6'4" with a 305-pound frame and 33-inch arms, he could manage on the outside, but the best hope was that he would be able to carve out a role on the interior, and the Packers had been using him at right guard through the early stages of rookie minicamp.

Making the announcement via his YouTube channel, the former Michigan offensive tackle will now turn to his social media presence to carve out a career where he primarily talks about football and mental health awareness.

He is most established on TikTok, where he has over 368 thousand followers. But he also has notable followings on Instagram (75.6k followers), Twitter (5.4k followers), Twitch (3.7k followers), and YouTube (1.37K subscribers) as well.

Despite his early retirement, Jones still earned a $10k signing bonus and a $100k guarantee from his UDFA contract with Green Bay.

Moving forward, the Packers will bring back many of the pieces that led to their ranking as the seventh-best pass-blocking offensve line in 2023, per PFF.

Rasheed Walker will guard Jordan Love's blind side at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins will slot in next to him at left guard for his fifth year of service as a starter, Josh Myers will hold down the center position for the third straight year, and Zach Tom will once again bookend the line as the right tackle. The only new addition to their 2023 starting lineup will be Sean Rhyan, who will replace the departed Jon Runyan Jr. at right guard.

