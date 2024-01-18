Highlights Despite varying perceptions, the Packers' and 49ers' rush defenses are similar in quality.

Special teams play, particularly in the kicking game, could decide who comes away victorious.

Both squads may benefit from an unconventional choice when making their first decision of the game.

The first spot in the NFL's 2023 NFC Championship Game will be claimed on Saturday night, when the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers do battle in the NFL's first-ever No. 7 seed vs. No. 1 seed matchup.

Matchup: (1) San Francisco 49ers vs. (7) Green Bay Packers

Date: Saturday, January 20

Time: 8:15PM EST

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Broadcast: FOX

Stream: DAZN (Canada)

The Packers earned a trip to the Bay Area after re-establishing their dominance over the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend, while the 49ers have been patiently waiting for an opponent following their first-round bye. These two teams are the top two outfits in offensive Expected Points Added per play (EPA/Play) since Week 9.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds (via BetMGM) Team Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Green Bay Packers +9.5 (-110) +350 50.5 (-110) San Francisco 49ers -9.5 (-110) -450 50.5 (-110)

Key Matchups

Who can stop the run?

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

There are markedly different perceptions surrounding the rushing defense for each of these teams. To an extent, they're warranted: the 49ers yielded the third-fewest rushing yards per game (89.7), while the Packers were purged for the fifth-most rushing yards per game (128.3).

But beneath the surface, things align much more closely. In fact, San Francisco is slightly worse than Green Bay in Expected Points Added per rush (EPA/Rush) on the defensive side.

Packers & 49ers Run Defense Comparison (Rank) Team Yards/Game Opp. Carries/Game Opp. Yards/Carry EPA/Rush Explosive Rush Rate Green Bay Packers 128.3 (28th) 29.0 (26th) 4.1 (T-10th) 22nd 25th San Francisco 49ers 89.7 (3rd) 21.7 (1st) 4.4 (T-22nd) 25th 18th

The 49ers' rushing attack is also perceived to be much better than the Packers', though RB Aaron Jones' recent return has taken Green Bay's ground game to a new level. Jones played in the fewest regular season games (11) of his career during this campaign because of hamstring and knee injuries, but finally got healthy down the stretch and produced big numbers.

Green Bay actually averaged two more rushing yards per game (151.5) over Jones' last four starts—including playoffs—than San Francisco did in Christian McCaffrey's final three starts (149.7) of the regular season.

The edge in both respects still lies with the 49ers, but it's a much closer battle than one would believe. Whichever defense can improve its level of play against the run—and make the opposing offense resort to more of a pure dropback passing attack instead of a play-action oriented one—will have a great chance to win.

Special teams errors could loom large

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Neither of these squads are as bad on special teams as the Los Angeles Rams were this year, but that phase is definitely not either of their strengths.

According to FTN Fantasy's Aaron Schatz, the Packers (24th) and 49ers (25th) are among the bottom-ten teams in special teams' Weighted Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (Weighted DVOA), ratings that do not include Weeks 1-4 of the regular season and "somewhat discount" Weeks 5-12, helping provide insight into who is performing better in recent games.

The kicking game in particular could be a deciding factor. Green Bay and San Francisco each have a rookie—Anders Carlson for Green Bay and Jake Moody for San Francisco—taking their field goal and extra point tries. Both have had a bit of trouble adapting to the NFL game, ranking in the bottom-half in accuracy. Their issues are enhanced when factoring distance into the equation (something that applies to all kickers, but is still worth mentioning).

Anders Carlson & Jake Moody - 2023 Statistics Player Games FG% FG% Rank FG% 40-49 YDS FG% 50+ YDS XP% Anders Carlson (GB) 17 27/33 (81.8%) 24th 4/8 (50.0%) 3/5 (60.0%) 34/39 (87.2%) Jake Moody (SF) 17 21/25 (84.0%) 20th 4/6 (66.7%) 2/3 (66.7%) 60/61 (98.4%)

Whichever man can maintain a better grasp on the emotions and pressure involved with kicking on such a stage could provide the winning margin for his team. Carlson did not attempt a field goal in the Wild Card round, but did miss one of seven extra-point attempts.

Green Bay and San Francisco each have a relatively recent memory from the return game haunting their past as well. The Packers likely would have held off the final piece of the Seattle Seahawks' miracle comeback in the 2014 NFC Championship had reserve tight end Brandon Bostick not gotten in Jordy Nelson's path on a late onside kick attempt.

The 49ers, for their part, could have won the 2011 NFC Championship had backup return man Kyle Williams—replacing an injured Ted Ginn Jr.—not muffed and fumbled punts in their overtime loss to the New York Giants.

Most fanbases are somewhat ignorant about the impact special teams can have on an NFL game. These two are not part of that crowd, and would prefer not to have another painful miscue etched in their brains come Saturday night.

Betting Trends

San Francisco looks to continue its recent playoff success against Green Bay

A victory in this game would give Kyle Shanahan a third consecutive NFC title game appearance with the 49ers, and his fourth overall in seven years as their head coach. The lone time San Francisco advanced to the Super Bowl under Shanahan's guidance came in 2019, which is the only time the 49ers have hosted the NFC Championship in his tenure.

A win over the Packers would represent a fifth straight postseason triumph over the Packers and grant them host privileges for this year's game.

A victory for Matt LaFleur would give him a third NFC Championship appearance in just five seasons as Green Bay's head coach. If he can accomplish the feat, he would join Vince Lombardi as the only Packers' head coach to reach the conference championship in three of his first five years with the organization.

Packers Trends:

Packers are 4-1 away from Lambeau Field since Thanksgiving

Green Bay's 48 points in the Wild Card round tied the franchise postseason record

Packers allowed 4.8 yards per carry on the road during the regular season

Green Bay's sixth-best pressure rate we mentioned a week ago is finally converting more consistently, with 15 sacks during their current four-game winning streak (including playoffs).

Packers have lost the last six contests in which Jordan Love has thrown an INT, and the 49ers finished tied for the league-lead in interceptions (22).

49ers Trends:

49ers are 5-3 at home

San Francisco averaged 27.3 points (sixth) per game at home

49ers have allowed nearly six yards per carry (5.9) in the first quarter

Only eight of the San Francisco defense's 22 interceptions occurred at home

Brock Purdy's passer rating in wins this year is 130.7 (28 TD/2 INT); in losses, it is 65.2 (3 TD/9 INT)

How the 49ers can defeat the Packers

Play from ahead; receive the opening kick?

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay is immensely confident on both sides of the ball right now, and has only faced a deficit one time over the last month (3-0 to the Chicago Bears in Week 18). LaFleur knows how important it is to not jeopardize that high; after winning the coin toss last week, he elected to receive. The offense immediately established the tone for the entire game, posting a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, and they were off to the races from there.

A decade after implementing the "defer" choice for kickoffs (2008), the NFL saw its teams choose to receive the opening kickoff just 8% of the time (no readily available defer/receive data since 2018).

With the increased focus on the "double dip" between halves—the opportunity to score in the final minutes of the first half and opening minutes of the second half after receiving the second-half kickoff—this percentage has presumably fallen even further since then. Yet, the Packers chose to receive in the Wild Card round.

San Francisco was one of the luckiest coin toss teams in 2023, winning it 12 times, according to Statmuse. Those 12 wins were tied for the second-most in the NFL. If they win the coin toss on Saturday, eschewing conventional wisdom and receiving the opening kickoff may be the play to make. After all—be prepared to sit down for this—whoever receives the opening kick gets the first crack at scoring points.

49ers Comeback Struggles Under Shanahan Split Record Trailing by 3+ entering 4th quarter 1-32 Trailing by 8+ entering 4th quarter 0-38

The 49ers have been awful when trailing in-game during Shanahan's tenure (2017-Present), sporting a 1-32 mark when losing by three or more points entering the fourth quarter and an 0-38 record when losing by eight-plus points heading into the fourth quarter over that span. The best way for them to avoid such a scenario is to score early and often, shifting Green Bay into a recently unfamiliar trail spot and forcing its young offense to overcome adversity.

How the Packers can defeat the 49ers

Green Bay needs to force Shanahan, Purdy to play from behind

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Green Bay has functioned as a well-oiled machine over the last four contests, playing its best game of the season last weekend.

The Packers excelled against one of the NFL's top defenses, and shutout the league's top home offense until the last possible second of the first half. San Francisco rested a number of starters in Week 18, and could come out of the gate a touch slow, giving the Packers a prime chance to strike while the iron is hot.

As mentioned, the 49ers are easily beatable if you stick around through three quarters of play. Green Bay's best chance at staying away from a deficit is to receive the opening kickoff like it did in the Wild Card round and immediately put Brock Purdy on his heels.

As well as the former Mr. Irrelevant has played in 2023, he has thrown more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (5) when trailing this year. His 82.4 passer rating while trailing is the 11th-worst mark this year, but the only QBs below him likely to start in 2024 are rookie Bryce Young, Justin Fields, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence, and the latter two just had the worst years of their respective careers.

Purdy 2023 NFL Ranks While Trailing (29 qualified QBs) Category Purdy NFL Rank Completion % 63.7 T-16th Interceptions 7 T-20th Touchdowns 5 T-23rd Passer Rating 82.4 T-18th

The Packers' defense had the second-fewest interceptions during the regular season (7), but snared two from Dak Prescott last weekend.

All in all, Green Bay needs to build the lead, make the 49ers one-dimensional on offense, and gouge their subpar rush defense down the stretch. If they do so, Jordan Love and Co. can shock the world once again.

Injury Report

Missing edge defenders could have consequences

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers' injury report is littered with names compared to their report leading into their Wild Card contest, when they only had three players with an injury designation ahead of the game: cornerback Jaire Alexander (questionable), wide receiver Christian Watson (questionable), and running back A.J. Dillon (doubtful). Dillon was the only member of the trio not to suit up.

Alexander did not practice Wednesday after re-aggravating his ankle injury against Dallas, but defensive coordinator Joe Barry said he is "a little bit further ahead" of where he was last week at this point. Dillon and outside linebacker Kingsley Enagbare were the only other non-participants on Wednesday.

Enagbare is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in the fourth quarter of the Wild Card game; his absence would give more rotational snaps to first-round rookie Lukas Van Ness.

Only three 49ers were not full participants in Wednesday's practice. Two of the three, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and cornerback Logan Ryan, were limited. Both are currently expected to play. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell will miss the game after suffering a knee injury in San Francisco's regular season finale.

Ferrell brought the "best effort of anybody on the team" according to fellow defensive end Nick Bosa. His snaps will go to Randy Gregory or Chase Young—two players who have had their effort questioned at previous stops in their careers—or Arik Armstead, who has been absent the last five games due to foot and knee injuries but is expected to return on Saturday.

Here are the key injuries for both sides heading into the weekend:

Key Injuries for Packers vs. 49ers Player (Team) Injury Status Jaire Alexander (GB) Ankle/Shoulder DNP on Wednesday A.J. Dillon (GB) Thumb/Neck DNP on Wednesday Kingsley Enagbare (GB) Knee OUT Clelin Ferrell (SF) Knee OUT Dre Greenlaw (SF) Achilles LP on Wednesday Logan Ryan (SF) Groin LP on Wednesday

The Packers and 49ers' Saturday evening clash marks the 10th-ever playoff meeting between the two franchises, making it the most played matchup in NFL postseason history. San Francisco is 5-4 versus Green Bay in the playoffs, but has won all four of their postseason affairs since 2013.

Can Brock Purdy and Co. maintain their dominance? Or will the Packers turn the tables? Tune in at 8:15 p.m. EST on FOX to see what unfolds.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.