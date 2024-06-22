Highlights Dontayvion Wicks could easily emerge as a top weapon for Packers' offense and a fantasy sleeper.

Wicks' advanced metrics show his potential as a boundary producer in the Green Bay offense.

Despite crowded WR group, Wicks is a late-round value pick with the potential to be the top target in a talented offense.

One of the best methods for generating fantasy success is to find talented players in productive offenses. That way, you'll feel confident in the week-to-week output by your players' team, and it expands their opportunity to contribute to that success, and hopefully contribute to your team in the process.

The Green Bay Packers quickly became one of the league's most exciting offenses in 2023 behind Jordan Love at quarterback and a batch of young weapons all finding their groove at the same time.

Now heading into 2024, expectations will continue to build as there are countless reasons to buy into this offense, and having parts of it could be huge for your fantasy success this season. While many are looking at pass catchers like Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, the player to own, and the greatest value you need to look out for, is second-year wideout Dontayvion Wicks.

Wicks' Season Outlook for 2024

Second-year WR has all the makings of a star.

Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the year, many believed that the loss of Davante Adams would leave this Green Bay offense without a dependable contributor.

There were some intriguing names that could offer upside, but no one that was a dependable bet for consistent production. The headliners for the group were Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, two second round wideouts that were selected in back-to-back years by the front office.

However, Romeo Doubs and Wicks also stepped up in 2023, turning the narrative around for the receiving room. Once believed to be a below-average bunch, it is now one of the more exciting units in football.

Heading into 2024, it is now a four-man race for the WR1 spot. Reed was the production leader last season, Watson is the athletic upside gamble, and Doubs has the versatility to plug in and outside.

However, it's Dontayvion Wicks who should become the top weapon for this franchise. And this season, he'll be able to prove it.

2023 Green Bay Packers WR Stats WR Games Played Targets Rec. Yards TDs Jayden Reed 16 94 64 793 8 Christian Watson 9 53 28 422 5 Romeo Doubs 17 96 59 674 8 Dontayvion Wicks 15 58 39 581 4

From base-level statistics, it can be easy to question Wicks' ability to prevail as the top receiving option in this offense. However, his route-running and body control come through in advanced metrics and make him one of the more dependable boundary producers in this offense.

It can be seen in an advanced stats graphic below, just how impressive Wicks was in his limited role during the 2023 season.

Wicks consistently creates separation from multiple spots on the field. Including out on the boundary, where most wideouts are often less effective.

With less space to operate outside the hashes, having the nuance and rhythm to generate space from your defender is a trait only the best receivers consistently create.

Leading the league in that department as a rookie, with 63.4% of his snaps coming outside, projects very well for his future success in the league.

Evaluation of Dontayvion Wicks' ADP

Yahoo - 139 | ESPN - 252 | NFL - 158 | Sleeper - 172 | FantasyPros - 120

Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports

In a crowded offense, the overall investment fantasy owners should put into Wicks comes with limitations. While the 23-year-old should only get better, there could be an issue of consistency due to the other talented weapons surrounding him in this offense.

Still, at his current value, he is able to be picked up around the 10th round, with the potential to outproduce that ADP heavily.

Your late-round picks can often play a huge role in defining your season, and taking swings on the upside is the best way to go about them.

While surrounding receivers like Darnell Mooney, Malachi Corley, and Adam Thielen are all in situations to produce, none offer the change to carve out a top role in a top offense like the second-year receiver does in Green Bay.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Wicks ended last season on a high, averaging 12.3 FPTS/G in his final three games.

Currently, on FantasyPros, Wicks is ranked as WR70. Despite being a fifth-round rookie, the former Virginia star outproduced that number, averaging high enough to be WR60. Looking strictly at the back half of the season when he was more established in the offense, and found his footing in the NFL, he flies up to WR30 for average points per game.

What is Wicks' competition in the Packers' WR room?

Credit: Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

It won't be easy to establish himself as the top target for Jordan Love.

Still, when compared to Jayden Reed (WR30), Christian Watson (WR44), and Romeo Doubs (WR54), the best value is certainly the one who is placed much lower despite having a similar opportunity at becoming the go-to weapon out wide.

The Packers are waiting to see if a true no.1 emerges this season, though Love doesn't seem too concerned about the supposed lack of a true no.1 in the Packers' lineup, thinking it can actually be an advantage for his offense.

I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a No. 1 guy, a true No. 1 guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day.

The competition for a starting role will be worth tracking through the offseason, but if he officially secures a spot in the lineup, the value likely only goes up from here.

When it comes to fantasy football, sometimes it requires you to take risks in the later rounds to find high-end production that can step in and elevate your lineup.

If you're willing to wait and let Dontayvion Wicks prove himself, he could be a league winner at the wide receiver position for your team in 2024 and beyond.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.