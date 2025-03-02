An all-Irish fight between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan ended in outright controversy on Saturday, the 1st of March, when both fighters collided at the SSE Arena in Belfast atop a Matchroom boxing show that was broadcast live on DAZN.

Amid the fight night drama was high-octane and highly watchable boxing, together with point deductions for head clashes. Donovan was clearly ahead by the midway stage but, in the eighth round, was disqualified, which saw Crocker take the victory in the IBF final eliminator bout at welterweight.

The disqualification was for a punch that was after the bell. However, high-profile commentators and analysts shared their opinion on X, formerly Twitter, that, rather than punish the fighter, the referee should have been aware of where the countdown — and ready to separate the battling boxers.

Paddy Donovan's Disqualification Was Controversial