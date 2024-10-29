An old social media post by Paddy Pimblett, better known as “Paddy The Baddy," went viral this week after he said a current UFC champion will always be a nobody. The statement, posted on Twitter as it was known then, was part of a larger argument on the platform now known as X between Paddy and Ilia Topuria, the current featherweight champion of the UFC.

The disagreement stemmed from an argument between Paddy and Giorgi Kokiashvili, a Georgian MMA reporter known for defending his fellow Georgians in the Octagon. Paddy said the Georgian featherweight and lightweight fighters “will never be at my level” and referred to them as “fake Russians.”

This prompted Topuria to step in and have his say, where he slammed Paddy for being “lucky” to be born in England and branded him afraid of potential Georgian opponents. A couple of messages later is the specific post which has been going viral, as Paddy declared he would “climb right above” Topuria in the rankings after two fights because people actually “wanna see me fight.” Not only is Paddy currently ranked 14th while Ilia is the featherweight champion, but it actually gets even worse.

Pimblett went further and stated, “Ur a nobody&will continue to be a nobody! While I get s*** done u will stay on the prelims while I’m on main card.” To say this has aged badly would probably be an understatement.

Paddy Pimblett's Tweet Has Aged Horribly

Topuria is now a main event fighter and a champion

In recent interviews, Paddy The Baddy has spoken optimistically about being potentially only three fights away from a title fight. Meanwhile, Topuria, who is two years younger than Paddy, has become the first Georgian and the first Spanish fighter to win a UFC championship.

Paddy Pimblett & Ilia Topuria's professional MMA records (as of 29/10/24) Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria Fights 25 16 Wins 22 16 Losses 3 0

Furthermore, at UFC 308 over the weekend, where Ilia Topuria successfully defended his title, it is believed he took almost $4 million back with him, including a $50k prize for Performance of the Night. However, what actually impressed fans the most, and most likely the reason the post from Paddy has been sent around after UFC 308, is the manner in which Topuria defended his title. Viewers were split going into the bout as some believed he may struggle against American fighter Max Holloway, who had won his last three fights before facing the current featherweight champion. Despite this, Topuria stopped his opponent by knockout to reward those who believed in him and maintain momentum in his dramatic rise to the top of the fighting charts. Many are now talking about just how good Ilia Topuria will end up, and what his legacy could be when all is said and done.

