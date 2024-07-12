Highlights Paddy Pimblett appears open to leaving UFC after the last fight on his current deal.

MMA Junkie reported that Pimblett does not believe the UFC has negotiated seriously yet, and his last fight is at the end of the month.

He wouldn't fight for a rival organization, he said, but would welcome a challenge from a YouTube boxer like KSI or Salt Papi.

Paddy Pimblett seems open to leaving the UFC, according to an interview he had Thursday with MMA Junkie.

The 29-year-old MMA fighter, a former two-weight champion in Cage Warriors, joined the UFC in 2021 with much hype, and has won five fights in a row since then, including a decision victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 in 2023. Pimblett returns to the Octagon on July 27 for a lightweight fight against Bobby Green at UFC 304.

That fight with Green, Pimblett told Junkie, is the last on his UFC deal. So, technically, he could test the market in free agency later this month, unless he re-signs with the market-leading MMA promotion — something he hasn't appeared to rule out.

Pimblett Could Leave The UFC

The British fighter seems keen to lure a crossover fighter, or YouTuber, into the ring

Graham Boylon, the Cage Warriors owner, continues to represent Pimblett as a manager, and, per Junkie, is negotiating with the UFC regarding a possible extension. However, as Junkie reports, Pimblett "doesn't believe there were serious negotiations" before he agreed to take part at UFC 304 this month in what is the last fight on his current deal.

Pimblett stressed to Junkie that he "wouldn't want to go to a different organization." However, he is seemingly eager to explore fights against the likes of KSI, Jake Paul, and Salt Papi.

"Some of these stupid YouTubers who are boxing could end up offering me millions to end up fighting one of them. So we’ll see what happens."

Pimblett is Free to Leave UFC After His Next Fight

If he re-signs with the company, he'd like to fight Renato Moicano

Should Pimblett defeat Green, and then re-commit to UFC with a new, multi-fight deal, then he'd like to begin that second contract with a lightweight match against his emerging rival Renato Moicano, he said. Moicano first fights Benoit Saint-Denis on September 28. However, Pimblett said he'd like to fight him regardless of whether Moicano beats Saint-Denis, or loses.

"Obviously, if I fight again this year, then I’m going to want to fight someone else and get in the rankings, and I’m going to want to fight someone higher up in the rankings," said Pimblett.

"Me and Moicano have had a little back-and-forth. I’d love to fight Moicano. I think it would be absolutely hilarious to do a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with him. I think that would be one of the best seasons they’ve ever done. We’ll see what happens."

He finished: "This is the last fight on my contract, so we’ll be getting back to the renegotiation table after this. So we’ll see what happens."