Footage has emerged showing Paddy Pimblett's backstage reaction to Molly McCann's retirement at UFC London earlier this month. While Molly gave a heartfelt speech to fans in attendance at the 02 Arena in the wake of her submission defeat to Brazilian Alexia Thainara, her words to her team in the dressing room afterwards were even more emotional.

The defeat meant that McCann had lost four of her last five UFC bouts. Her defeat to Thainara was even more devastating given that her opponent had only taken the bout on short notice. Molly's retirement, though, appeared to be a spur-of-the-moment decision, which explains why her team - including Pimblett - were caught so off guard by the announcement.

Paddy and Molly had trained together for years and were fixtures at each other's fights. The pair forged their friendship after meeting in 2013 at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool. Although neither - to date - have ever held UFC gold, both were champions in Cage Warriors before making the move into the Octagon.

Pimblett has now released a video showing exactly what happened when he saw Molly for the first time backstage after her retirement. It's clear he had no idea the news was coming.

Paddy Pimblett Couldn't Hold Back the Tears After McCann's Retirement

Molly was hugely emotional as she explained her decision

"It’s just time for me now, lad," Molly told an upset-looking Pimblett as they embraced in the hallway. The duo then made their way back to Molly's dressing room, where she addressed her entire team by giving a tearful explanation of why she was hanging up her gloves.

"The last seven or eight years you have changed my life, even yourself Pad [Pimblett]. Your career’s propelled mine to different astro levels. I’m really proud of the human that I am now because yous have raised me as the men in my life that I never had. You’ve given me skills and experiences that people can only dream of."

Molly McCann's professional MMA record 22 fights 14 wins 8 losses By knockout 6 0 By submission 1 4 By decision 7 4

Revealing the toll that the sport had taken on her in recent years 'Meatball' Molly continued: "I don’t know if it’s my age or what. But the camps are too hard on me to not get the wins so I’m sorry it’s disappointing you or the team."

At this point, Pimblett can be heard assuring her off-camera: "You don't need to say sorry!" Before Molly made her way over for another hug with her pal, she wept: "It's just a shame we won’t get to fight together again, lad." The comment saw both break down all over again.