Paddy Pimblett slammed his rival, Renato Moicano for tapping out too easily in his defeat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 on Saturday. 'Money' Moicano was a last-minute replacement for Arman Tsarukyan, who pulled out on Friday evening following a back injury.

The Brazilian insisted that he would 'shock the world' after accepting the fight on 24-hours notice, but the 35-year-old was no match for Khabib Nurgmagomedov's protege. Moicano tapped out after 4:05 of the first round after Makhachev locked him in a D’arce choke, a decision that left Pimblett incensed.

Moicano entered the fight off the back of four straight wins inside the Octagon and had already traded words with Pimblett on social media prior to UFC 311.

Although the two have never fought, the pair have been attempting to arrange a showdown for well over a year as their social media feud has raged on. Despite Moicano stating that Pimblett has earned his respect through his performances in the Octagon, the Brazilian suggested a fight against the Brit would be 'easy money' for him.