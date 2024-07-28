Highlights Paddy Pimblett passed the toughest of his career, defeating King Green via first-round submission.

The Brit came into the fight off the back of a win over UFC legend Tony Ferguson but impressed many against Green.

'The Baddy' will now have a ranking next to his name next week as he looks to climb up the division in the near future.

UFC star Paddy Pimblett passed the toughest test of his career with a sensational first-round submission win over King Green at UFC 304 in Manchester.

A lot of talk coming into the fight was whether or not 'The Baddy' could stand and go toe-to-toe with some of the top contenders in the division.

Last time out, the Brit picked up an impressive win over Tony Ferguson, but Green was a real step up in competition, while the American picked up a victory at UFC 300 in his last outing against Jim Miller.

Now in the lightweight rankings, Pimblett will now be itching to work his way up in one of the toughest divisions in the promotion. The jaw-dropping performance over the UFC veteran in his home country shows just how much he deserves a crack at some of the toughest stars at 155.

The pressure didn't appear to phase 'The Baddy' at all - who put on a career-defining performance and thoroughly deserves all the accolades, proving his doubters wrong once again.

'The Baddy' Nearly Snapped his Arm

The Brit showed his class against the veteran

From the opening bell, it was Green who was on the front foot - attempting to put the pressure on 'The Baddy.' Both men opted to start proceedings in an orthodox stance before King very quickly switched to southpaw.

'The Baddy's' first shot came in the form of a stiff jab, which was followed by a side kick to the body by Green. King attempted to get into the Brit's head by talking to the Liverpool native.

Green proceeded to land a few leg kicks, and it was evident that he was trying to take control of the fight. However, the veteran made a huge mistake in shooting for a takedown against the jiu-jitsu specialist.

Pimblett defended with guillotine, with the pair exchanging on the mat before the Brit shifted to a triangle. The Liverpool native extended Green's arm before the American passed out - handing 'The Baddy' the stunning win.

