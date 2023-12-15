Highlights Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson had a heated exchange at the UFC 296 press conference, with the former seemingly coming out on top.

After a pretty cordial build up to their fight, Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson finally put an end to that and erupted at each other during Thursday's press conference for UFC 296. The former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and one of the division's top contenders Paddy Pimblett went at each other with verbal bashes, as they sat at separate ends of the press conference table, and it was the latter who came out on top.

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett has a reputation for being quick and outlandish on the mic, taunting his opponents at press conferences with personal insults, while Ferguson is widely known to have a more unique character. The pair will lock horns as part of the main card at UFC 296, which will also see Pimblett's fellow Brit Leon Edwards defend his UFC welterweight belt against the controversial Colby Covington. The event takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"Your own country doesn't even like you, dude," Ferguson said to the Liverpudlian.

Pimblett fired back, saying: "Just because everyone likes you here, lad. It'll be funny when you're on the floor asleep on Saturday night. I don't care about you, you're just another obstacle in the way. You must care because you blocked me. I'm not so much of a little p**** to care enough to block someone on Instagram. Little sensitive boy. Don't call me a little boy, I made you block me."

Video: Paddy Pimblett goes in on Tony Ferguson

The Scouser returns to the Octagon for the first time in a year after recovering from an injury that required surgery, while Ferguson looks to get back into the winning column after losing his last six fights.

"Make me a cup of tea, b****," the American shouted out.

"Your head has gone. You're about 14 in the head, you little nit. When I'm standing over your unconscious body on Saturday night like Michael Chandler you'll know who the f****** boy is," Pimlett retaliated, as the back and forth kept going and escalating.

Ferguson responded: "Keep dreaming, dude. That s*** is not going to happen. Ketchup sandwich, I'm going to cut you so f****** bad they'll have to stitch you up."

Neither of the men were seemingly backing down as Pimblett kept the sharp responses coming, saying: "I want you to. Cut me open like you said you were going to do. Because I'll be standing over you, ground and pounding your unconscious skull you f****** little bum. I can't believe you've got a suit on. Every other day you're like an eight-year-old that's dressed himself for the first time. You look like a f****** idiot. Bring the blades out then... you didn't to your last six opponents. You didn't do anything against them because you're an old crab, shut your mouth."

Video: Paddy & Tony continue war of words

An annoyed and angry sounding Ferguson reacted through gritted teeth: "You have no f****** clue, kid. You're bringing the heat out of me on Saturday."

"I know, I can't wait to bring the heat out of you. I hope the old Tony turns up, not this old washed up version," Pimblett responded.

After the pair continued in their attempts to rile each other up, the Englishman again jibed at Ferguson by joking about his watch.

"Is that a toy watch you've got on there? Did you get that watch out of a Kinder Egg? Did you get that watch out of a children's toy? Get a proper watch, you little clown," said the former Cage Warriors featherweight world champion.

Although Pimblett may have come out on top in the press conference, winning on Saturday night is what matters if he is to put himself into title contention and prove a few people wrong in the process.