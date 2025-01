A video has surfaced showing Paddy Pimblett causing chaos yet again on the MMA scene, despite not even being anywhere near the card for UFC 311.

The Scouser’s time in the UFC has certainly been an interesting one, with reactions being split on whether to love or to hate him. One front the Liverpool-born fighter has not been short on in recent years, however, is controversies.

Paddy Pimblett's Love/Hate Relationship With UFC Fans

Some MMA fans love him, while others hate him