UFC star Paddy Pimblett won't be fighting for a while.

The Liverpool MMA fighter, 28, damaged his right ankle during his controversial victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December.

He had been hoping to be back in action as soon as possible to erase the memory of his last performance.

Now Pimblett has revealed the next few weeks will be all about rehab and recovery, not rushing back for the sake of it.

Pimblett told MMA Junkie: “I haven’t had surgery yet.

"I couldn’t get booked in to the surgery until after I got back from here, so as soon as I get home, I land on March 6 and get surgery on the 7th.

"I’ll be in a boot for a few weeks, but then I’m just looking forward to the back end of the year, and I’ll be able to fight, I think, back fighting at the end of the year.

“I think it was a little bit of wear and tear on it already. When they looked at it properly they said on the scan there was a bit of cartilage floating about that they need to take out, and I need a ligament reconstruction. So it’s going to be like keyhole surgery. I’ve got to have a boot for four weeks, that’s what I know.”

"I don't know who I'm going to go fight"

There had been talk of him potentially facing Drew Dober in his next fight.

However, he has dismissed those rumours as nothing but hearsay as he has no idea when he will be able to return at the moment.

“It’s going around Drew Dober said yeah to fight me on May 6,” he added.

“I’m getting surgery on the 7th of March. I’m not going to be able to spar until after that fight. So you see some mad stuff on the internet, but you get on with it.

“It’s too far away to say, ‘I’ll fight him or I’ll fight him because people are going to fight each other and win and lose in the amount of time it takes me to come back. I don’t know who I’m going to go fight.”

