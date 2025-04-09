Paddy Pimblett competes in his most high-profile UFC bout to date this weekend as he takes on Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314. While his pay for the bout is undisclosed at this time, it is likely that he will at least match the $154,000 base purse that he reportedly received for his win over King Green at UFC 304 last July.

Since joining the UFC from Cage Warriors - where he was the promotion's featherweight championship - Pimblett has gone 6-0 inside the Octagon, with four of those victories coming by stoppage.

Despite being a titleholder in his previous company, Pimblett's success in Cage Warriors didn't translate into a big-money contract offer from the UFC. In fact, when first making the move, 'Paddy The Baddy' actually took a pay cut.