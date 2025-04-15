Liverpool’s lightweight UFC fighter, Paddy Pimblett, has revealed the sizable amount of food he regularly consumes after nights inside the Octagon. “The Baddy”, who got the better of American Michael Chandler at the Kayesa Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, says he prefers not to follow the strict fat-trimming regimes that are common within the sport and indeed entertainment in general, having done so since the start of his career.

Enjoying food is now the 30-year-old’s post-bout inclination, as he confirmed in a recent interview: “I genuinely think I’m a food addict. I think I’ve got a bit of an eating disorder because of MMA. The weight cuts, dieting, I genuinely think I have a bit of an eating disorder. People, when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat.”

The Merseysider, who stars in a BBC Three reality show with fellow MMA fighter and Liverpudlian Molly McCann, quipped that he would rather be fat and happy than follow the all-consuming and intense example of his just-conquered opponent: “I’d rather be fat and happy than ripped all the time like Michael Chandler. It didn’t pay dividends for him there. Respect to Mike for staying in shape all year round, but I’d rather be chubby for a few months and not get my head punched in than be ripped all year round.”

Paddy Pimblett Celebrating UFC 314 Win

A cigar and a whole host of food has been consumed