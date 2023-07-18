Paddy Pimblett has opened up on his weight gains, and wants to put a plan in place to prevent drastic cuts between UFC fights.

The Liverpudlian star is currently out of UFC action, and has not competed since his controversial win over Jared Gordon at the back end of 2022.

Pimblett has since had surgery and is expected to not compete for the rest of the year after suffering an ankle injury.

When 'The Baddy' is not competing, a key interest for fans are his drastic weight gains which have been criticised by fellow MMA fighters and experts.

And it appears this is something that the rising star will be looking to address going forward, as he chases a run to the top ten.

It was a very active year for Pimblett in 2022 having competed three times, including in two events in London, as he built up his resume since signing for the UFC.

He was fast becoming one of the most recognisable faces on the roster helping sell out the British capital's O2 arena on two separate occasions.

But it was a much tougher experience for Pimblett late last year as he struggled in a brutal contest with Gordon, but was fortunate to be handed a points victory at the final bell.

The consensus was that he lost the fight and could take a slower step-up next time out, but that plan was set to be delayed as he had an ankle injury assessed.

And a potential appearance at this week's UFC London event was quickly put in tatters as he has surgery on his injury, but he is already back in recovery.

It remains unclear exactly when Pimblett will be fit to return, but he is hoping for three fights next year as he chases a swoop into lightweight contention.

He has been regularly linked with a meeting against first bitter rival Ilia Topuria, but it is likely the pair will be on different trajectories.

Paddy Pimblett's weight plan to combat 'eating disorder'

Pimblett has been known for ballooning following his UFC wins, which is largely down to his junk food binges which often begin at the post-event press conference.

The UFC star can often rise to huge weights close to 200lb which makes him almost 65lb away from his fighting weight in the lightweight division.

But in a fresh update on his future, the 28-year-old has suggested he could try to find a solution despite his weight currently being low.

“After a fight, I’ve got a bad eating disorder," he said in an interview with SlothBoxx. "At the minute, I’m not too bad because obviously, I had surgery.

"I went to America and got fat again, then came back and had surgery. And after the surgery, my weight has just gradually come down.

"Now I’m just walking around at about (185 pounds) and not really watching what I’m eating. I’ve plateaued around this weight. Hopefully, I’ll never go above (200 pounds) again.

"After every fight, I’ve just ballooned up and started eating 8,000 calories a day. Now I probably won’t do that."

Many have questioned whether this is healthy and could affect the longevity of his UFC career, but Pimblett has regularly addressed the concerns playing them down.

It is a habit that Pimblett has spoken about wanting to abandon, particularly as it makes his weight cuts drastic, but he has always comfortably made them.

Pimblett now has a battle to return in a healthy status from injury as he looks to continue his winning run in the UFC after a near-blip last time out.