Paddy Pimblett has defied human law once more after revealing his fight physique ahead of his bout with Michael Chandler at UFC 314 this weekend.

The Scouser last stepped into the Octagon in July 2024 when he defeated King Green via a first-round submission, taking his UFC record to 6-0-0.

It is to be presumed that the Brit's training camp has gone off without a hitch, with Pimblett appearing to be in the best shape of his life prior to fighting the American.

Paddy Pimblett's Battle With Weight

He always fluctuates between fights, but never misses weight