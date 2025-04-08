Paddy Pimblett was undefeated in the cage for just under a year after making his debut in 2012, until he faced off against Cameron Else back in 2013.

At just 18 years old, Pimblett fought against Else at Cage Warriors 60 in his fifth professional MMA bout. Going into this contest, he was a rising star, having won his four previous fights, and doing so with relative ease. Else, meanwhile, was pretty much an unknown quantity, having a record of 1-1 going into the contest, meaning the expectations were for Pimblett to make it a straightforward 5-0.

These expectations were soon shattered by Else, however, after he caught Pimblett early on with an anaconda choke hold. Pimblett showed his desire by refusing to tap and tried to fight out of the hold, but these efforts were futile as Else continued to hold on and caused his opponent to fall unconscious and lose the fight. Roll on 12 years, and that is still the only fight that Paddy ‘The Baddy’ has lost via stoppage.

Video: The Only Fight Paddy Pimblett Has Lost Via Stoppage

The two fighters have had polar opposite careers, however, with Pimblett establishing himself as one of the top UFC fighters. Else, however, was released by the UFC after signing in 2020, following two successive defeats to Kyler Phillips and Qileng Aori. He holds a professional MMA record of 11-6 and is currently signed with the Global Fight League.

Paddy Pimblett's Career Since Losing to Cameron Else

He's gone from strength to strength