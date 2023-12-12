Highlights Paddy Pimblett is prepared to change his approach to winning fights and prove his doubters wrong.

Tony Ferguson has added ultra marathon runner and motivation speaker David Goggins to his camp, potentially giving him a mental edge.

Paddy Pimblett exudes confidence and loves proving people wrong, particularly in his ability as a fighter.

UFC star Paddy Pimblett’s impact on the sport of MMA is well-documented. Fans of the talented British fighter hang on every word of the smooth communicator. Though he received a lot of vitriol online following a controversial split-decision win against Jared Gordon nearly one year ago at UFC 282, Pimblett is still a major draw and a fan-favorite through and through.

The UFC lightweight sat down with us exclusively ahead of his UFC 296 fight against former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, having recovered from injury while showing off some seriously impressive shape ahead of the crucial night. “The Baddy” made it clear that after several wins on the ground in recent outings, that he is ready to identify a new approach to winning fights, and prove doubters wrong.

Paddy Pimblett's rallying cry for war

Paddy Pimblett UFC stoppage ratio: 75%

Pimblett is looking for more than just a high-level MMA grappling match against Ferguson. 'El Cucuy' is also very skilled on the floor and it could turn into a bit of a tussle on the deck, but the Merseyside star is determined to make the most of his own striking skills after facing criticism for not putting them on display in the past.

He told GIVEMESPORT.COM in an exclusive chat:

“It could be, if you know what I mean, it could be. We’ll see what happens. I want a war. So I’ll come in this time, and I’ll throw hands with him straight away, throw hands and kicks, see how he wants to make the fight unfold. This is the readiest I've ever been for the fight, lad. When it comes to sparring, when it comes to conditioning, I’m the readiest I’ve ever been and you guys will see that come [December] 16th.”

Tony Ferguson training changes

Tony Ferguson's current trainer: David Goggins

Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson’s work ethic and gas tank have been a big part of the former interim champion's toolbox. Yet the Michigan native felt the need to add famous ultra marathon runner and motivation speaker, David Goggins, to his camp. Ferguson connecting with Goggins, a former US Navy Seal, may not just be to elevate Ferguson’s cardiovascular ability, as he already has a storied training regime, but more likely to give him a mental edge.

Goggins is a superior thinker who has an undying ability to bring the best out of himself and the people around him. Many fighters and media members have disparaged Goggins involvement with Ferguson, because of the physical nature that comes with each Goggins' training session. But, not many are looking at the mental side of having someone like a Goggins constantly in your ear.

Ferguson is a skilled veteran of the game, and has seen great heights in his career, but currently, he is on a six-fight losing streak, so having an extra boost of motivation could be vital. Pimblett isn’t intimidated by Ferguson training with Goggins at all. When asked if the Goggins factor had affected him in any way, Pimblett simply replied:

“No, it made me more confident to be honest.”

Paddy Pimblett's confident style

Pimblett is one of the marquee fights on this weekend’s UFC 296’s main card, which will be a banger of an event to close out the UFC’s 2023 schedule. And unlike Ferguson in recent times, Paddy “The Baddy” exudes confidence almost like it's something that is in his DNA.

He continued: