UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett got into a heated altercation on a bus with a fellow fighter competing on the card this weekend.

UFC 304 is scheduled to take place tonight at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester. The blockbuster pay-per-view event is set to be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will see Britain's finest, Tom Aspinall, defend his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes. Pimblett is scheduled to step into the Octagon against Bobby 'King' Green in the last bout before the two title bouts.

Both Pimblett and Green had to be separated in their final face-off at the weigh-ins before their fight in what promises to be a mouthwatering showdown in the 155lbs division.

However, ahead of the ceremonial weigh-ins in Manchester, 'The Baddy' was at the heart of an altercation with bantamweight star Caolan Loughran.

Loughran is scheduled to fight Jake Hadley in what will be his third fight in the promotion and comes into the contest off the back of a win against Angel Pacheco.

The Pair Got Into a Shouting Match

Tensions appeared to rise very quickly

While the pair are two weight classes apart and are fighting different opponents on Saturday night, both got into a heated verbal spat and traded barbs after Loughran said something about Pimblett's teammate Luke Riley that didn't go down well with 'The Baddy'.

A video uploaded to social media by former Ultimate Fighter Contestant, Lee Hammond, caught the two stars getting into it on the fighter's bus.

In the footage, Loughran could only be heard very faintly in the distance, while Pimblett was loud and clear. "Luke is fighting on the Contender Series you little clown," said Pimblett.

"Lad Luke would knock you the f*** out, that's what he would do. Lad you're sparring with absolute f***ing mushrooms. Shut your mouth. I spar with people in my gym that would outclass you.

"All the bantamweights in our gym would smoke you. Nathan has already beaten you, Nathan smoked you, I was in his corner, he schooled you for three rounds, Nathan absolutely schooled you in Belfast," Pimblett added - referring to Loughran's amateur defeat to Next Gen's Nathan Fletcher. "Chatting s*** about Luke and you wouldn't even fight him. He'd knock you clean out.

Loughran's Jab at Pimblett's UFC Debut

Loughran was then quick to mock Pimblett for getting rocked by Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut. That said, the Liverpool native went on to secure an epic first-round knockout victory back in 2021.

"Are you for real?" Pimblett fired back. "Getting dropped in a fight of the year. A fight you could never live up to you ball-sniffing little mushroom.

"Let's see how I fight lad? Let's see Jake Hadley f***ing finish you. You'll get f***ing slapped up. Who the f*** is he talking to lad?"