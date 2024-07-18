Highlights Paddy Pimblett is aiming for the UFC lightweight title.

He begins his multi-step plan by facing UFC veteran King Green on July 27, and also targets Renato Moicano, Beneil Dariush, and others.

Pimblett believes he can then secure a top-5 fighter, and then the championship itself.

Paddy Pimblett is currently training for the biggest fight of his UFC career to date when he takes on UFC lightweight veteran, King Green, formally known as Bobby Green, at UFC 304, which will take place at the brand new Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester on July 27.

With a win over Green at UFC 304, Pimblett will find himself in the UFC’s lightweight rankings for the very first time and the Brit has already outlined his pathway towards the UFC lightweight title.

Paddy Pimblett's Pathway to the UFC Lightweight Title

'The Baddy' has outlined his potential pathway to UFC gold

Paddy Pimblett will make his highly anticipated UFC return later this month at the huge UFC 304 event which goes down from the brand new, Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester. The UFC 304 card features a wide range of the UK’s very best fighters including Leon Edwards, Tom Aspinall, Muhammad Mokaev and Arnold Allen.

Ahead of his Octagon return at UFC 304, despite King Green being the first ranked opponent he has faced in the UFC, Pimblett is seemingly looking past the veteran already and has already mapped out his potential pathway to UFC gold.

Speaking in an interview with New York Post Sports, Pimblett revealed he is already looking past his fight with Green and has his eyes on a fight with No.10-ranked Renato Moicano. In the past, Moicano and Pimblett have playfully gone back and forth with each other and, despite there being no true bad blood there, both men seem keen on fighting each other one day.

“Well, obviously the fight with Bobby Green, then I fight Moicano, Moicano’s ranked No.10 at the minute but he’s fighting Saint Denis so he could win or lose, he could end up going up or down.”

Pimblett then went on to say that if he is successful in a fight against the Brazilian, Moicano, he will then eye a bout with another veteran of the UFC lightweight division, Beneil Dariush, which he believes will push him closer to a title shot.

“But I’d love (to face) Moicano and then Dariush would be perfect, he’s like rank seven or eight. I’d love to have a scrap with him because he’s another one of them who, he’s a very good grappler, but he’ll come out and have it on the feet, his fight with Drakkar Klose, brilliant scrap.”

With Dariush currently ranked No.7 in the lightweight division, if Pimblett remains active, his proposed pathway to the UFC lightweight title could happen as the fighters who he is mentioning are legitimate contenders with fantastic resumes in the division over the years.

This is The Final Part of Pimblett's plan

Pimblett wants a challenge in the top-5

For the final stages of his plan towards UFC gold, ‘The Baddy’ then said following a fight against the veteran, Dariush, he would then like to face someone in the top five of the lightweight division, win, and then finally fight for the undisputed world title.

“(After Dariush) and then someone in the top five, and then go for the belt if possible.”

As of now, a title shot for the Brit seems a long way off but given his popularity and fanbase, he could be fast-tracked through the ranks at lightweight and be given an opportunity which other fighters may not be given.